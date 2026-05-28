Five-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lancashire Car Crash, Twin Brother Injured

A five-year-old girl named Alana Moscrop died after a car crash on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire, leaving her twin brother seriously injured. The family's Skoda collided with a VW Golf R, and the incident is under investigation by police. Tributes have poured in from family and friends.

A tragic road collision has resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl and serious injuries to her twin brother , according to family statements. The incident occurred last Thursday on the A59 in Gisburn , Lancashire , at approximately 3:55 pm.

Alana Moscrop died in the hospital five days after the crash, while her twin brother remains seriously injured. Their grandmother is believed to have been driving the family's Skoda Karoq at the time of the collision, which involved a VW Golf R. The crash took place in a remote rural area. The news was first shared by the girl's grandfather, Dave Moscrop, in a Facebook tribute.

He expressed gratitude to emergency services and hospital staff while requesting prayers for all affected. The parents, Andrew Moscrop and Natalie Knowles, also shared heartfelt tributes and images of their daughter, describing her as a joyful and smiling child. Friends and family on social media described Alana as a beautiful and sweet little girl. Lancashire Police confirmed the crash, stating that the Skoda, traveling westbound, collided with the VW.

The driver of the VW, a man in his twenties, sustained serious injuries and continues to receive treatment in the hospital. Police have indicated that he is currently being treated as a witness in the ongoing investigation. A police spokesperson emphasized that the inquiry is still in its early stages and appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

They urged the public to refrain from speculation, noting that such commentary can cause additional distress to the grieving family. The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances leading to the fatal collision





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Car Crash Child Death Lancashire A59 Gisburn Twin Brother Road Collision Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illegal immigrant indicted in rollover crash that killed her 9-year-old child: prosecutorsAn illegal immigrant from Mexico was indicated in connection with a rollover crash that killed her 9-year-old daughter and hurt three other children.

Read more »

Five-year-old girl dies after A59 collision in Lancashire; boy critically injuredA five-year-old girl has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire. A five-year-old boy remains critically injured. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Read more »

Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After A59 Collision; Three Others Hospitalized in LancashireA five-year-old girl has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on the A59 in Gisburn, Lancashire. The collision, involving a Skoda Karoq and a Volkswagen Golf R, left three people-including a second child-still in hospital. Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Read more »

79-year-old man charged with murder of 77-year-old wife in Allen CountyA 79-year-old man was charged Wednesday with the murder of his 77-year-old wife on Friday in Allen County, authorities say.

Read more »