Marvel Announces X‑Men Return to Box Office After MCU Films Boost Interest

With the MCU X-Men movies arriving, new readers should skip these five poorly received storylines to ensure the best introduction to the mutant saga.

Marvel Entertainment has officially announced that the X‑Men will return to the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sparking a surge of interest in the comic book franchise. The first X‑Men feature is slated for release next year, and early buzz indicates that the film will welcome both longtime readers and new fans who followed the Avengers in recent years. Those who recently watched the Avengers may discover that a number of their friends have expressed a deeper, long‑time affection for the mutant team.

The cinematic revival is expected to channel a wave of readers into the comics. Estimates say that MCU hype could drive sales of classic X‑Men titles by as much as 30 percent over the next six months. The franchise's strongest runs, especially the legendary stories by renowned creators, will likely see renewed popularity. Yet not every X‑Men book is a good entry point for newcomers.

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Some older series contain narrative missteps that could alienate new fans. One early example is the period in the mid‑2010s when Marvel executives attempted to replace mutants with a new group, the Inhumans. Initiated by former chief Ike Perlmutter, the company pushed the Inhumans at the expense of the X‑Men, marginalizing the mutant team and forcing them to leave Earth following the spread of Terrigen Mists. The storyline cast the X‑Men as villains, and a later arc saw Emma Frost secretly plotting a genocide of the Inhumans-a plot that many critics view as a reactionary attempt to reverse the commercial failure of the Inhuman push.

Another problematic arc is the 2010 "Curse of the Mutants" storyline, which tried to ride the then‑popular zombie‑vampire trend. Written by David Tischler, the series featured a horde of mindless vampire‑zombies and failed to resonate with readers. The project was quickly cancelled, and Tischler did not continue writing X‑Men stories for long. The poor reception of this book is cited as a cautionary tale for new readers looking for high‑quality adventures.

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Even acclaimed runs have blemishes. The "Germ‑Free Generation" arc, which pits the X‑Men against John Sublime and his U‑Men, is narratively strong but visually fraught. The issues were drawn by Croatian artist Igor Kordey, who was brought in under tight deadlines because regular b‑letter Ethan Van Sciver was slow. Kordey had only days to finish each issue, resulting in disjointed and awkward artwork that detracted from the story's impact. Fans who appreciate Kordey's talent are encouraged to examine his better‑executed work on "Avengers Disassembled."

The 2005 "Avengers Disassembled" event was a landmark, reshaping the superhero genre by dramatically reducing the roster of Earth's greatest heroes. In 2018 Marvel tried to replicate that success with the X‑Men, launching a ten‑part weekly series that never matched the cultural impact of the original. Critics describe the story as anticlimactic, as it builds up to a dramatic payoff that never materialises, instead sending the X‑Men to an alternate Earth while another team takes their place.

The severity of these missteps underscores the importance of choosing the right entry point. While decades of X‑Men storytelling offer a wealth of material, the most popular and award‑winning runs-such as the first and second periods of the Claremont saga-serve as ideal starting points. Other less‑favourable titles, like the Chuck Austen run (issues #410‑443), are often cited as examples of over‑ambitious writing that failed to connect with audiences.

In addition to the cinematic comeback, the X‑Men franchise continues to explore diverse genres, from horror cross‑overs to high‑concept science fiction. The most recent successful run is the 2021 "All-New X‑Men" series, which focuses on the new mutant team and their integration into the world. This series provides a modern foundation for readers who might feel overwhelmed by earlier, heavier‑tone stories.

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Ultimately, the return of the X‑Men to the MCU presents an opportune moment for both seasoned and new fans to rediscover the heroics and complexities that have defined the mutant team for half a century. By selecting the solid, award‑winning titles and steering clear of the rushed or controversial arcs, readers can fully engage with the X‑Men legacy while enjoying the fresh cinematic portrayal that is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.