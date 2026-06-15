Lumen Field plays host to six World Cup matches this summer, including two knockout ties.

Seattle may not label itself the “soccer capital of North America” as those in Atlanta and Kansas City tend to do. Still, the city is entrenched in soccer heritage and is home to some of the country’s most loyal supporters.

The adored Seattle Sounders, whose roots trace back to the days of the North American Soccer League , are two-time MLS Cup champions, most recently prevailing in 2019. Despite the absence of an NBA franchise after the SuperSonics’ relocation, the Emerald City’s sporting pedigree has been laid bare in the 21st century.

The Seahawks claimed a second Super Bowl in February, and the jubilation from its emphatic defeat of the New England Patriots is still permeating across title town as World Cup fever prepares to strike. Lumen Field is hosting five games at this summer’s tournament, including a round of 32 clash. Seattle missed out in 1994, and the soccer-crazed city is desperate to put on a show. Here are fiveheads into the tournament with subdued expectations.

Remnants of the golden generation remain, but Rudi Garcia also has exciting fresh blood to call upon this summer. Kevin De Bruyne is competing at his fourth World Cup, having first appeared in Brazil 12 years ago. Belgium was emerging then. It peaked in 2018, finishing third, and fell flat on its face in Qatar last time out.

De Bruyne isn’t the imperious force he once was, and a hamstring injury hindered his first season with Napoli after he opted to call it quits on a staggering Manchester City career in 2025. Still, the 34-year-old continues to serve as the irresistible creative heartbeat of the Red Devils.

In what could be his last dance for the national team, De Bruyne shouldn’t be in the business of flattering to deceive.great heads into the tournament off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign. Salah didn’t merely fail to replicate his mammoth output of 2024–25; he consistently looked two yards off the pace. Egypt, so dominant on the continent, remarkably hasn’t ever won a World Cup game.

Its winless in seven, and only Honduras has played more at the tournament without tasting victory. That dire record could come to an end when Egypt faces New Zealand in Group G, but Seattle may be home to more World Cup misery for Salah’s Pharaohs. Paraguay was expected to be defensively resilient and ultimately hard to beat. It was nothing of the sort..

Tony Popovic has found a winning formula for the Socceroos, and Pochettino needs Captain America available to prise them apart. Christian Pulisic was electric in the opening 45 minutes against Paraguay without scoring, but didn’t return for the second half Pulisic should recover in time for the USMNT’s trip to the Pacific Northwest, and Lumen Field is bound to create one of the most impressive atmospheres at the tournament.in Toronto to kick off its campaign, having made it to North America by beating Wales and Italy on penalties in March.

Veteran center forward Edin Džeko is the most recognisable face on Bosnia’s roster, given his exploits in European soccer for the past 15 years, but the man everyone is getting excited about in Sarajevo and beyond is teenager Kerim Alajbegović. A wide player with dazzling feet, Alajbegović should feature more prominently for Bosnia in its remaining two group games after coming off the bench in its 1–1 draw with Canada.

De Bruyne may be Belgium’s creative hub, but its newfound attacking leader will start down the left flank. Jérémy Doku enjoyed the best season of his club career with Manchester City last time out, and is ready to get bums off seats down the West Coast this summer. Once inefficient, Doku stumbled upon a ruthless streak during Pep Guardiola’s final season at the helm.

His scintillating work in one-on-one situations is now complemented by a finishing touch, rendering Doku one of the world’s most dangerous wide players. Belgium’s hopes of improving on its pitiful showing in Qatar don’t solely rest on the 24-year-old, but he is the protagonist of the Red Devils’ new guard. James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC.

An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.





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