Five Villagers Rescued After Week-Long Entrapment in Flooded Laos Cave

Divers and rescue teams pulled five locals to safety from a submerged limestone cave in Savannakhet province after more than seven days trapped in darkness, highlighting the perils of monsoon‑season cave exploration.

A team of professional divers working out of the provincial capital of Savannakhet successfully rescued five local villagers who had been trapped for more than a week in a limestone cave that became rapidly inundated after a sudden monsoon surge.

The group of villagers, all members of the same extended family, had been touring the cave system on a weekend outing when the torrential rains that arrived on Thursday night caused the underground river to swell, flooding the lower chambers and cutting off the only known exit. When the water receded enough for rescuers to assess the situation, they discovered that the five people were still alive, huddled on a narrow ledge deep within the cave, surrounded by dark, water‑logged passages that had been completely inaccessible for days.

The rescue operation, which began early Friday morning, involved a coordinated effort between Laos' National Rescue Agency, local fire‑fighting units, and an international team of cave‑diving specialists who were flown in from neighboring Thailand and Vietnam. Divers equipped with full rebreather gear and underwater lighting systems descended through the flooded tunnels, mapping the route with sonar and laying guide lines to ensure a safe return path.

Over the course of twelve painstaking hours, they freed the trapped villagers one by one, providing them with oxygen masks and warm blankets as they emerged into the dry chamber. The final survivor was brought to the surface just before sunset, when the water level had risen again due to another brief storm surge.

Authorities later confirmed that the rescuers had faced multiple hazards, including low visibility, strong currents, and the risk of further flooding that could collapse sections of the cave ceiling. Despite these dangers, the team managed to keep the victims calm, delivering food, water, and medical supplies through a narrow shaft until the divers could reach them. Local officials praised the swift response and highlighted the importance of community awareness about the dangers of exploring caves during the rainy season.

The rescued villagers, all in good health after receiving medical checks, expressed gratitude to the divers and urged other residents to heed safety warnings. The incident has prompted the provincial government to consider stricter regulation of cave tourism and to invest in better early‑warning systems for flash‑flood events in the karst regions of southern Laos





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laos Cave Rescue Monsoon Flooding Cave Diving Operation Savannakhet Province Tourism Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millionaire Entrepreneur Battles with Villagers over Boutique Hotel PlansA millionaire entrepreneur behind a luxury cinema chain is locked in a battle with villagers after applying to convert a barn into a boutique hotel in upmarket Blakeney in Norfolk.

Read more »

Norfolk villagers oppose millionaire's hotel plans for barnA millionaire entrepreneur behind a luxury cinema chain is locked in a battle with villagers after applying to convert a barn into a boutique hotel.

Read more »

Search continues for 7 villagers trapped in a flooded cave in LaosCave divers are squeezing through narrow, flooded corridors in a delicate operation to reach seven villagers trapped underground in a cave in Laos for nearly a week.

Read more »

Five Villagers Rescued from Flooded Cave in Laos After Week-Long Ordeal; Two Still MissingRescue teams in Laos have successfully located five villagers who were trapped for more than a week in a flooded cave in Xaisomboun province. Two others remain missing as search operations continue in the difficult-to-access cavern.

Read more »