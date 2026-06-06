Five Used Chinese Cars Offering Significant Savings in the UK Market

As Chinese car brands gain a 15% share of new UK registrations, their used market expands. From the MG Cyberster EV roadster to the premium Jaecoo 7 SUV, five standout secondhand models offer up to £20,000 in savings while delivering modern tech, efficiency, and practicality.

There are 33 Chinese car brands selling - or about to start selling - models in the UK. Many of them are already available on the used market.

As of April, Chinese-owned brands make up one in seven new UK cars, about 15 per cent of all new car registrations so far in 2026. This is up from just 1.3 per cent five years ago. As Britain's Chinese car market continues to expand at a rapid rate, the secondhand market swells as more models gradually trickle through into the used market.

Used Chinese cars offer the same value, tech, practicality and low running costs that make new Chinese cars tempting for would-be buyers. Here are five used Chinese cars available on Autotrader and a target price. The MG Cyberster is a head-turning roadster EV.

Get one used and save yourself up to £20,000 The sporty one: MG CybersterPotential savings: Up to £17,000 MG is one of the most established Chinese brands, as its parent company SAIC Motors took the British company over in 2007. There are many used MGs of varying ages available to buy secondhand but by far one of the most fun options is a used MG Cyberster.

This roadster brings some old-fashioned top-down driving to electric car owners - and it looks phenomenal too with arrow rear lights and scissor doors. The Cyberster costs £55,245 for the Trophy Single Motor version and £60,245 for the GT Dual Motor version. But examples on Autotrader include a Dual Motor 77kWh GT version with 3,500 miles on the clock for £42,490. So, you could save yourself £17,000 on this sporty two-door EV.

The Omoda 9 SHS costs £44,990 new with 'everything as standard' but you can buy the fuel efficient family SUV secondhand and save up to £8,000 The family one: Omoda 9 SHSPotential savings: Up to £8,000 The Omoda 9 SHS impressed us when we drove it across seven countries last summer, and that’s partly thanks to it covering all seven countries on just one tank of fuel and one charge.

As well as its 700-mile combined range , this premium SUV comes with Omoda's 'everything as standard' promise which is great for making sure the whole family is comfortable on long trips; from a cooled armrest box for chilled drinks to ventilated and heated seats throughout. Plus, you can pack for all the family with its 660-litre boot.

New, you're going to be paying £44,955, but Autotrader has a number of options under 5,000 miles for around £36-£37,000. So, you could save around £8,000 if you go for a used 9 SHS. The XPeng G6 is a 'Ultra Smart' EV and you can save yourself around £12,000 on a used version.

New it costs from £39,990 The techy one: XPeng G6Potential savings: Around £12,000 It's the techy one because it's made by an AI and Smart Technology focused Chinese carmaker and is the 'world's first AI-defined vehicle; XPeng terms its G6 an 'Ultra Smart' EV. The XPeng G6 is an unusual Chinese car because it has already had a facelift despite only going on sale in Britain in February 2025.

The new G6 might have upgrades including a 12-minute 10 to 80 per cent charge time, but the 2025 model still offers between 270 and 354 miles of range depending on the battery size, heated seats and steering wheel, and a 15.6-inch central screen. The mid-size SUV is great for family life with a 571-litre boot. Costing from £39,990 new, several used 2025 G6 with around 5,000 miles on the clock can be found on Autotrader for under £28,000.

One '25 reg G6 with just 750 miles to its name can be snapped up for £29,495. So, you could save at least £12k on a secondhand G6.

The BYD Dolphin Surf is a very cheap small city EV even when bought new but if you buy a used one then you could save around £4,000 RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share The city one: BYD Dolphin SurfPotential savings: Up to £4,000 The Dolphin Surf is BYD's best-selling electric car in the UK and was the fourth best-selling EV in Britain in December 2025. Compact, cute and with up to 200 miles of range if you get the Boost variant, the Dolphin Surf proves small EVs can be practical and cheap.

Inside you get vegan leather seats and a cool 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen - a bit of a scene-stealing feature. How to make a cheap EV even cheaper? A secondhand but nearly new Dolphin Surf Boost could be yours on Autotrader for just £17,999 with only 150 miles clocked up - a saving of nearly £4,000 when it costs £21,975 new. The Jaecoo 7 is a new car sales sensation.

Already half the price of a Range Rover Velar it already saves new car buyers a fortune. Buy it used and you could save a further £5,000 The premium on a budget one: Jaecoo 7Potential savings: Around £5,000 The Jaecoo 7 is the current Chinese car sales sensation: it's the most sold new car in Britain to date in 2026. Over 26,000 were sold last year despite only going on sale in January 2025.

It's famous for being a 'Temu Range Rover' due to its likeness to the twice-as-expensive Ranger Rover Velar. And school mums love it.

Read More Smallest EVs with longest ranges: Five affordable electric cars that go at least 300 miles on a single charge You can get the premium yet affordable SUV, with its full suite of technology, smart gadgets and safety kit, and its super-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain - which offers up to 745 miles of combined range - for even less if you get a used version. The Jaecoo 7 starts at £30,165 and the plug-in hybrid costs £35,175.

On Autotrader there are plug-in hybrid versions with as little as 4,500 miles for £29,199 or nearly new versions with a 2026 reg for £29,495. Slightly higher mileage options can bring that down to around £25,000. You could save around £5,000 minimum on a ‘Temu Range Rover’. Is buying a used Chinese EV a good idea?

In case you're worrying about warranties or long-term reliability associated with used Chinese cars, which is only natural as many of these Chinese models are so new to our roads, we've asked Autotrader's experts what to consider before buying. Dan Trent, of Autotrader, said: 'While many Chinese car brands are still relatively new to the UK market and have yet to establish a long-term reliability track record, most are well-established manufacturers in their home market with extensive experience producing vehicles at scale.

'To help build consumer confidence, many Chinese brands offer warranties longer than the industry average, with some providing coverage for up to seven years. 'This can make used examples particularly appealing, as a significant portion of the manufacturer's warranty often remains for second owners.

'However, buyers should always read the terms and conditions carefully, as some warranties include exclusions, servicing requirements or limitations that could affect the level of cover available and potentially lead to unexpected costs. '





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