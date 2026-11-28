Explore five iconic DC characters created in the 1990s who remain relevant today. Discover why Jakeem Thunder, Hitman, and Jesse Quick need a return to prominence.

DC Comics is poised to capitalize on a renewed appreciation for 1990s storytelling by revitalizing five characters that defined its strategic success during the decade. While Marvel Entertainment and Image Comics pursued artist-driven trends that led to financial instability and bankruptcy, DC focused on nurturing literary talent and sustainable narratives. This approach created a generation of compelling characters that have retained cultural relevance for decades. The publisher is now positioned to reintroduce figures like Jakeem Thunder, Hitman, Jesse Quick, Kyle Rayner, and Mr. Terrific to contemporary audiences who crave depth over spectacle.

Jakeem Thunder serves as a vital link between classic Golden Age mythology and modern superhero narratives, offering a fresh dynamic for team-ups. Johnny Thunder originally operated as a young fan with a magical pen housing the Thunderbolt, a benevolent Fifth Dimensional entity similar to Mr. Mxyzptlk. As Johnny aged and developed Alzheimer's disease, he lost access to the pen. Jakeem later discovered the item and assumed the mantle of the Thunderbolt master. His defining moment occurred when the villain Ultra-Humanite possessed Johnny and enslaved the world. Jakeem rallied a resistance to defeat the threat using only natural heroism. This narrative establishes him as a standalone hero capable of leading future stories without relying on the magic pen.

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Garth Ennis introduced a unique voice to the DC Universe with Hitman, a character embodying a cynical, anti-hero persona that predated modern gritty protagonists. Tommy Monaghan possessed low-level telepathy and X-ray vision, which he utilized as a private investigator for hire. The series ran through DC Annuals starting in 1993 before launching its own title. Grant Morrison once expressed interest in integrating the character into the Justice League due to fan popularity. Ennis eventually concluded the story arc, leaving a lasting impact on the superhero genre. The character fills a specific void for grounded, morally complex narratives that feel fresh during the 1990s.

Jesse Quick represents a complex evolution of the speedster archetype within the DC lineage, providing a pathway to explore legacy heroes with modern challenges. Her father, Johnny Chambers, known as Johnny Quick, accessed the Speed Force through a specific mathematical equation. He also possessed temporary abilities for super strength and flight. Johnny married Liberty Belle, and they had a daughter named Jesse. The equation was passed down to her, allowing her to adopt a heroic identity. Jesse initially operated with speed powers alone before expanding her repertoire. She married Hourman II and later gained her mother's abilities, including super strength and a sonic scream. Recent developments involve a separation from her spouse, providing new narrative opportunities for her character arc.

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Kyle Rayner proved to be the perfect character to change the Green Lantern franchise's fortunes after the Green Lantern books had been in freefall by the mid-1990s. Hal Jordan had transformed into Parallax, introducing Kyle as his replacement. His tenure in Green Lantern Vol. 3 made it one of the most beloved DC books of the 1990s. Kyle was an artist himself, so he used his ring to do things that Hal never would have. He was also the only Green Lantern in the universe for ages, giving his adventures a different feel. It was amazing to watch him grow as a character. His relationships with heroes like Wally West and Connor Hawke gave the 1990s generation their own Flash/Green Lantern/Green Arrow combination. The return of Hal Jordan saw him take a backseat, but he is still going his own way and having amazing adventures. He recently had a return in the latest volume of Green Lantern.

Michael Holt emerged as a modernization of Mr. Terrific, a founding member of the Justice Society of America who died in 1979. Holt was a gold medal decathlete and multi-PhD billionaire who decided to become a superhero after his pregnant wife was killed in a car accident. He joined the Justice Society of America for its 1999 return. Over the last 27 years, he basically became the coolest version of Batman ever. He became a leader of the JSA, founded his own team in the Terrifics, and has become what amounts to the leader of the Justice League Unlimited. He deserves his own ongoing series so him and his autistic son, who was taken from his wife's womb before she died by the Childminder, can have adventures. This is all canon. DC Comics has the best legacy heroes ever. In fact, DC legacy heroes are so great that some of them were able to take the lamest-sounding heroes and make them into something special. The publishing strategy employed by DC Comics during the 1990s prioritized sustainable storytelling over fleeting artistic trends. This focus allowed characters like Jakeem Thunder, Hitman, and Jesse Quick to develop deep backstories. These narratives have resonated with readers well into the 2020s. The enduring appeal of these figures highlights the strength of character-driven plots. Modern adaptations can draw from this rich history to create fresh experiences for contemporary audiences. There is significant potential for reviving these underutilized characters in current comic book lines. Writers like Garth Ennis could bring their signature style back to these concepts. DC Comics has the opportunity to reintroduce these figures to a wider audience.