Five Tourists Die After Hovercraft Capsizes in Siberia's Deepest Lake

The tragic incident occurred on Lake Baikal, the world's deepest lake, while a hovercraft, possibly a Sever-750, overturned with 18 passengers on board. Thirteen tourists were rescued, with four women and a man dying in the accident.

Five tourists died in Siberia after a hovercraft flipped over and capsized in the world's deepest lake. A Russia n-made vehicle named Sever-750 carrying 18 passengers overturned while traveling through the freezing waters of Lake Baikal .

Thirteen tourists were rescued, with four women, a man, and one survivor hospitalized with a lacerated leg wound. The criminal case into the incident was opened, and the tour company owner Maria Severgina faces potential jail time due to allegations of overcrowding





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Tourism Russia Lake Baikal Hovercraft Fatal Accident

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