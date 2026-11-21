Texas enters Saturday's matchup against Arkansas with plenty to play for. At 8-2 and No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Longhorns remain in pos

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Longhorns remain in position to make a push toward the postseason. But with two regular-season games remaining, there is little room for error. Arkansas arrives in Austin at 4-6, but the Razorbacks are coming off their most convincing performance of the season, aDespite the difference in records, Arkansas showed last week that it has the talent to make Saturday uncomfortable.

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Here are the five factors that will determine whether Texas can handle business at home or not. Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Manning's three-interception performance against LSU nearly cost Texas its fourth consecutive victory.

The junior quarterback has thrown for 2,201 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, but his 10 interceptions remain a concern. Arkansas defensive back Joker Johnson and the rest of the defense have shown an ability to capitalize on mistakes, making ball security this week especially important. The Longhorns have struggled to consistently find their ground game, averaging just 127.7 rushing yards per game.

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Since losing Hollywood Smothers for the season, Raleek Brown has stepped up and leads the team this season with 572 rushing yards. Arkansas allows 150.5 rushing yards per game, giving Brown and the struggling offensive line an opportunity to establish some rhythmNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall catches a pass for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier defends during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jackson has thrown for 2,041 yards, ten touchdowns and six interceptions.

His favorite target, Chris Marshall accounts for 761 of those yards. Texas' defense has been its biggest strength this year, allowing just 288.7 yards per game. Playing a game similar to last week against Sam Leavitt will help the Longhorns keep Jackson from creating explosive plays to Marshall and create second-and-long or third-and-long situations. Simmons remains questionable entering Saturday after dealing with an ankle injury.

His 10.5 sacks make him essential to this Texas pass rush to be elite. His presence could drastically change how Arkansas approaches its protection schemes and play-calling. If Simmons cannot play, Texas will need its remaining defensive front to generate pressure without allowing Jackson extra time to find Marshall downfield. Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arkansas has scored on 85.7% of its red-zone possessions this season, while Texas ranks third nationally in red-zone defense, allowing opponents to score on just 67.9% of trips. If Texas can force field goals on the short field opportunities instead of touchdowns, it will make life considerably more difficult for an Arkansas offense that averages just 21.4 points per game.

The Longhorns have the talent advantage, the home crowd and a lot more to play for. But Arkansas has already shown it can put together a strong performance. Texas' ability to execute in these five areas will determine whether Saturday becomes another step toward the playoff or an unexpected stepback. Phoenix Haigis is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns on SI.

He is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin as a journalism major with a minor in sports media. He is also a staff writer for the Daily Texan’s sports department. Haigis was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH. , where he became a lifelong Bengals fan and Skyline Chili defender.