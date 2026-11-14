Five Takeaways From No. 14 Houston’s Embarrassing Loss to Colorado

The Cougars blew the game in absolutely shocking fashion to the Buffaloes.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman reacts following a failed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectPlayoff ranking and a Big 12 Championship appearance still on the table, that all came crashing down in an unbelievableNov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Houston was up 20-7 in the second quarter with 2:36 left, and it seemed like things were going great.

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After that, the Cougars gave up 28 unanswered points. Not only that, UH found itself down at halftime 21-20. For a game that UH had complete control of, it completely imploded on itself.completely in the third quarter, with 0 points, and didn’t have any answers during that stretch. It’s almost mind-boggling what happened to Houston in this one.

Houston was completely embarrassed on defense in the worst way possible regarding the run game. Colorado is just not a great rushing offense, and it was one of the worst in the Big 12 entering this game. The Cougars made it look like they were going up against the Dallas Cowboys' running game with Emmitt Smith in 1995 during Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ playing days. Houston’s defense wasn’t just giving up points.

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The 42 was bad enough and by far the most that Colorado had scored this season. However, the Buffaloes were doing it on explosive plays. The Buffs came in as the worst-scoring offense in the Big 12. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. That was followed up with a 67-yard rushing touchdown from running back DeKalon Taylor.

Colorado added one more massive run, this time with running back JaQuail Smith. Each back was given the opportunity to break one in the first half. It continued in the third quarter as junior receiver Joseph Williams broke away for a 53-yard receiving touchdown.

Additionally, true freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne ran in uncontested for a 14-yard rushing touchdown. Missed tackles have been a big issue for Houston all season, and it was a big problem again. Poor angles were also taken. Houston struggled again on third down and couldn’t get Colorado off the field.

The Buffaloes were an exceptional 10-for-14 on third down. Houston got no sacks and gave up almost 13 yards per completion. Houston’s offense is also to blame in this. The Cougars only scored 12 points total in the second half, with 0 in the third quarter.

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The last touchdown game in garbage time as well. Houston wasn’t able to convert a short third-and-3 right before the half, and that gave Colorado the ball back. Fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman threw an interception near the end of the third quarter; it was a late throw to the sideline. This was the first interception of the season that was actually his fault.

The start of the second half was just brutal. Houston’s defense came out with a key interception, and it seemed like momentum flipped. Instead, Houston gave the ball back immediately as Weigman was sacked by a free rusher and then fumbled. Those two turnovers were very costly.

It seemed like an open pass was available, but there was no recognition from the offense and no understanding that a blitz was about to happen. Houston has a lot to think about after a potential CFP season goes right down the drain with another tough road game coming up against West Virginia. Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI.

He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J.

Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.