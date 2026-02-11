Five Rescued After Drifting 3400 Miles in Pacific for Three Months

Five survivors, including two children, were rescued near Fanning Island in Kiribati after drifting nearly 3,400 miles for three months when their boat was swept off course during a storm. Four others from the original nine remain missing.

Five survivors, including two children, have been rescued after drifting nearly 3,400 miles across the Pacific Ocean for three months. They were found off Fanning Island, part of the island nation of Kiribati, after their small vessel was swept far off course during a powerful storm.

The group was among nine people who set off from the island of Murilo in Micronesia on July 30 for what was meant to be a one-hour tour to the neighboring island of Ruo. The storm knocked the tiny vessel wildly off course, pushing it hundreds of miles from its planned route. The United States Coast Guard in Micronesia searched an extensive area of 25,000 nautical miles for the missing group.

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Rescuers locate five survivors at sea

The command officially called off the search on August 9 as hope for finding anyone alive faded. The five survivors were finally spotted by locals near Fanning Island and rescued on a Sunday, ending their long ordeal at sea. Authorities released photos of the ragged crew, who have requested privacy. The rescued individuals are being cared for by the pastor of one of the local churches in the area.

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MP Kaotitaake Rakoroa confirmed the group has already received initial treatment from medical officials on the island. Rakoroa emphasized the need for urgent transfer to Kiritimati Island, the closest urban center, which offers better medical facilities for continued care. The local member of parliament also urged that they be transported to Kiribati Island for further treatment. Micronesian politician Alexander Narruhn released a statement on Sunday evening expressing gratitude for the survival of the five individuals.

He said thanks be to God for his love and mercy in bringing five of the nine people back from the brink of death. The statement also included prayers for the four companions who have not been found. No updates have been made for the four others who originally set out with the crew. Narruhn has requested that Micronesia's president initiate diplomatic talks with the Kiribati government.

Officials work to repatriate missing crew

Micronesian and Kiribati officials said they are working on returning the crew back home. This incident is not isolated in the region. In recent months, several people have gone missing after their boats were blown off course by strong winds. Just last week, 18-year-old Luka Rahan from Papua New Guinea was rescued after drifting for 41 days between the islands of Tarawa and Maiana.

Rahan and his cousin had set out on a fishing trip in September in Bougainville. Engine trouble forced them to drift more than 1,200 miles to Kiribati. Tragically, his cousin did not survive that ordeal. Another similar incident occurred in October when three other Bougainvilleans returned home.

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Recent drifts highlight maritime dangers

They had also drifted at sea for about 70 days and were found near Kiritimati Island. These repeated incidents underscore the risks faced by travelers in Micronesia and Kiribati. The survival of the five Pacific drifters offers a rare bright spot in a series of tragic maritime events. Their story serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the ocean.

The community continues to support the survivors as they recover from their physical and emotional trauma.