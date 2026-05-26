Five Supermarket Foods That Can Worsen Bloating

Dr Paul Froomes, a leading Australian gut health expert, reveals the five common supermarket foods to avoid while suffering from bloating. Shockingly, these 'healthy' options can make symptoms dramatically worse. With over 71,000 Instagram followers, Dr Froomes has broken down the science behind digestion and exposed the hidden ingredients that are quietly wreaking havoc on people's guts.

A leading Australian gut health expert has revealed the five common supermarket foods he would never touch while suffering from bloating. His warning comes after many of the so-called 'healthy' options lining shelves may actually make symptoms dramatically worse.

Dr Paul Froomes, a gastroenterologist and microbiome doctor with more than 71,000 Instagram followers, has built a loyal audience online by breaking down the science behind digestion and exposing the hidden ingredients he believes are quietly wreaking havoc on people's guts





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Gut Health Bloating Supermarkets Healthy Foods Fructans Inulin Chicory Root Fibre Sugar Alcohols Polyols Bread Sourdough

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