The 6-foot-4 prospect from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, chose coach Tommy Lloyd’s program over finalists Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC.

TUCSON, Arizona — In a major boost for Arizona men’s basketball, five-star guard Adan Diggs announced his commitment to the Wildcats The 6-foot-4 prospect from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, chose coach Tommy Lloyd’s program over finalists Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC.

⁠ Diggs, ranked among the top players in the 2027 class , made the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ. He is Arizona’s first commitment in the class and continues Lloyd’s strong run of landing high-level talent, including recent top prospects at the guard spot.

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⁠ An Arizona native who reclassified from the 2028 class earlier this year, Diggs starred on the Nike EYBL circuit and earned a silver medal with USA Basketball’s U18 team at the FIBA AmeriCup. He becomes the latest standout from Millennium to head to Tucson, following freshman Cameron Holmes, a former teammate and close friend.

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⁠ Diggs cited his relationship with Lloyd and the staff as a key factor, expressing a desire to score, play on instinct, and help the Wildcats contend for a national championship. The commitment strengthens Arizona’s backcourt pipeline after recent successes under Lloyd.