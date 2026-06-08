Five stabbed near Penn Station, leaving one seriously injured as investigation continues

Authorities say five people suffered stab wounds near NYC's Penn Station, with Amtrak Police leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.

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One victim suffered serious injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbings were not immediately clear, and authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.





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