Five SoCal races we're watching as the vote count trickles in

As mail-in ballots are added to vote totals, some races are narrowing. Here's the latest on Measure ER, L.A. City Council District 9 and others.

With so many Californians turning in mail-in ballots on Election Day, dramatic, if slow, shifts can emerge during the vote count. California is notoriously slow at counting ballots, which means it may take a while before voters have results for some significant races.

A big one is the L.A. mayor's race with Nithya Raman gaining some ground on Spencer Pratt in theJose Ugarte maintains his lead ahead of Estuardo Mazariegos as of Thursday night. The two leave four other Latino candidates far behind in this race. Our limited-run newsletter Make It Make Sense unpacks the ballot count and results, then checks in regularly on officials voted into office and the measures voters pass.

The increase was expected to have generated $1 billion to backfill funding gaps left by federal cuts to Medi-Cal. Incumbent Katrina Foley is still falling just short of regaining her top spot from Diane Dixon. Unless Dixon receives more than 50% of the votes, the two will face off in the November election. Incumbent Rep.

Brad Sherman and Republican Larry Thompson are likely to square off in November for the race to represent District 32 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Sherman maintains a tight lead.registrars of voters for local races. Totals are updated on our site as soon as possible after the registrars provide new tallies. For statewide races, counts come from the Keep in mind that, in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after election day.

That's because early voting and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and. In L.A. County, for example, updates on the counting are expected to continue through June 26. After the polls closed on election night, we had updates to the official count regularly into the early hours Wednesday.

After that, updates have been daily around 5 p.m. Expect updates on the following days: June 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 18, 24 and 26. Final results must be certified by July 10. Our priority during the vote count will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted by journalists.

To that end, we will report when candidates concede and otherwise rely on NPR and the Associated Press for race calls . We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets.

You can find more about NPR's and the AP's process for counting votes and calling racesIf your mail-in ballot has any problems , your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it.is required to certify the final vote tallies by July 10, marking the official end of the 2026 primary election. LAist's Voter Game Plan will be back in the fall to help you prepare for the Nov. 3 general election.

You ask, and we'll answer: Whether it's about who's funding the campaigns or how to track your ballot, we're here to help you understand the 2026 election





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