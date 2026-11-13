Five Sex Offenders Arrested in Hemet California 290 Violation Sweep

HSI and local agencies arrest five registered sex offenders in Hemet for parole and registration violations including drug possession and illegal material.

Homeland Security Investigations agents, in collaboration with local law enforcement partners, arrested five registered sex offenders in Hemet, California, during a coordinated enforcement action on October 23. The operation targeted individuals who were found to be in violation of their legal obligations under state statutes governing the registration and monitoring of convicted sexual offenders.

Agencies Conduct Coordinated 290 Sweep

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency executed this specific enforcement initiative, known as a 290 violation sweep, which derives its name from California's Sex Offender Registration Act. This legislation mandates strict compliance from individuals with prior sexual offense convictions, requiring them to maintain accurate registration information and adhere to specific behavioral restrictions. The operation involved a joint effort between the HSI Human Trafficking Group, the Missing Child Recovery Unit, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the California State Probation Department, and the Hemet Police Department to ensure comprehensive oversight of high-risk individuals in the community.

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Specific Charges Against Each Defendant

Among the individuals apprehended during this targeted operation was Daniel Hernandez, who was discovered in possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest. Authorities cited his arrest as a direct violation of the specific terms set forth in his parole agreement, highlighting the immediate legal consequences for non-compliance with drug-related restrictions. Also detained in the sweep were Frankie Santos and Anthony Garcia, both of whom were found to be in violation of their respective parole conditions after possessing sexually explicit material, a prohibited item under their supervision terms.

The enforcement team also apprehended Daniel Rivera, whose arrest stemmed from the discovery of sexually explicit material in his possession, constituting another clear breach of his parole obligations. Completing the group of five arrested individuals was Richard Negrete, who was taken into custody after agents found methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia on his person, further demonstrating the diverse nature of the regulatory violations committed by the offenders in this specific case.

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Official Statements on Public Safety Priorities

Erin Burke, a representative for Homeland Security Investigations, emphasized the agency's commitment to holding offenders accountable for their actions. She stated that registered sex offenders are legally required to comply with all applicable laws and that those who fail to do so will face strict enforcement measures. Burke highlighted the collaborative nature of the operation, noting that working alongside local law enforcement partners allows the agency to aggressively pursue individuals who pose a demonstrable threat to public safety and to utilize all available authority to protect vulnerable community members.

The coordinated effort underscores the ongoing commitment of federal and state agencies to monitor and regulate the activities of registered offenders within the Hemet area. By combining resources from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency with the local police and probation departments, authorities aim to maintain rigorous oversight of individuals who have been deemed high-risk. This multi-agency approach ensures that violations of the Sex Offender Registration Act are identified and addressed promptly to prevent potential harm to the broader community.

Implications for Local Community Monitoring

The successful execution of this sweep by the Hemet Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department demonstrates the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in maintaining public order. The involvement of the California State Probation Department ensures that the specific conditions of each offender's release are strictly enforced, reducing the likelihood of recidivism. These joint operations serve as a critical component of the broader strategy to safeguard communities by identifying and addressing non-compliance among registered sex offenders.