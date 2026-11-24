The Colorado Buffaloes will swing to a more pivotal season after the Nov. 28 UCF game. Recruiting rises as the immediate emphasis following the last regular se

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRecruiting rises as the immediate emphasis following the last regular season contest. Colorado will have more time to focus on recruits with no bowl game.and his coaching staff must keep their 2027 recruiting class together. Including preventing these five recruits from getting siphoned elsewhere. Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectnearly became the third decommit for this Colorado recruiting class. But the Brentwood, Tennessee, star admitted he allowed the media narratives surrounding Sanders to get to his head when he flipped to Mississippi State. The final home game can hand Colorado a chance to build some momentum for 2027, especially if the offensive line delivers their best performance to date.

Then Sanders must assure there won't be too many staff changes including making sure assistant offensive line coach Gunnar White stays. Jones, again, sounds committed but Colorado must make sure his letter of intent arrives during the week of Dec. 2 along with this highly-touted recruit.

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Hopewell wide receiver Brody Rock runs down the sidelines while being pursued by Propel Braddock Hills athlete Gabe Jenkins in the second half of the WPIAL 3A semifinal game between No. 3 Hopewell and No. 2 Propel Braddock Hills, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 at Dormont Memorial Stadium in Dormont, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Propel Braddock Hills High star from Pennsylvania is the highest ranked defensive commit for Colorado.

Director of recruiting Rashad Rich helped win over the 6-2 safety amid notable Power Four offers from Michigan, Penn State and Florida. So far there are no reports of any flip attempt by any other schools. Colorado would gain a running back and wide receiver too. But again, it's all about maintaning him by the early signing period.

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Antioch High School’s Andre Adams runs the ball as Clarksville High School's Ethan Dalrymple attempts to tackle him during the second half of their game at Antioch High School Friday, October 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The dual-threat quarterback from Antioch, Tennessee, was Colorado's first 2027 verbal commit. And one of the first commits for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Colorado has two quarterbacks committed including Mater Dei High of Santa Ana passer Cameron Pooley.

But the four-star Adams is the most important one to keep here. Adams looks like a perfect fit for Marion's "Go-Go" offense which brings a running element for the quarterback. Assuming starting passer Isaac Wilson stays and doesn't leave for the portal, Colorado needs one more extra runner in the QB room. AdamsJaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C.

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Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect He's one more four-star this coaching staff must keep between now and the first week of December. And for multiple reasons here. For starters, the former South Carolina verbal commit at wide receiver is Colorado's lone wideout pledge.

Secondly, Colorado is likely to loseTupelo's Jaeden Hill hands off to Kylan Bobo during play in Brandon, Miss. , Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Like Kelly-Murray, the Tupelo High of Mississippi star Bobo is the lone pledge for his position group of running back. He hands Marion and Sanders a future bell cow back CU can develop down the road.

Colorado will need an extra back anyway with DeKalon Taylor exhausting his eligibility. Colorado may not entertain going after any running backs either with names like Richard Young, Damian Henderson II and Micah Welch all eligible to return. Bobo can help fill space and learn from their examples. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI.

He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times.

He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.