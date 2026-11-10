Five Questions the College Football Playoff Committee Must Answer in Second Rankings

After a wild Week 10 filled with ranked matchups, the CFP selection committee has much more data to consider for its second batch of rankings.

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s win over Kentucky may force the CFP committee to rethink its rankings of the Volunteers and Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin which multiple top-10 matchups were played, the initial rankings can essentially be crumpled up into a ball and tossed into the trash can.

The committee has plenty of work to do and maneuvering to sort out. It also needs to answer some big questions in the aftermath of Week 10. Here are five questions ahead of the second round of rankings. One of the biggest head-scratchers in last week’s rankings was the massive gulf between Alabama and Tennessee, considering the Volunteers’ beatdown of the Crimson Tide back in October.

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And whilewhen Bama beat LSU at Death Valley, they had to be punching air watching the Volunteers blow the doors off of Kentucky. That means that the massive gulf between the two teams has to shrink in the committee’s second rankings Tuesday night. The question is, will the gap shrink enough to where the head-to-head result comes into play?

The SEC, which was already sitting pretty with five teams in last week’s rankings, had a real chance to stack the deck against the other three conferences, especially if Ole Miss had found a way to beat Georgia and LSU managed to do the same against Alabama. Instead, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide won rather handily, effectively dropping the Rebels and Tigers out of playoff contention barring miracles for both and perhaps opening the door for the Big 12.

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Texas Tech, ranked 15th last week, earned a thrilling win over a solid West Virginia squad while BYU only lost by eight points to Utah despite committing four turnovers. The Cougars’ win over Notre Dame also aged incredibly well this weekend after the Fighting Irish beat No. 1 Miami. Could the Big 12 have three teams in this week’s rankings?

The committee essentially gave Notre Dame a CFP ultimatum last week by ranking them 11th, and the Irish, to their credit,However, Notre Dame’s win over Miami was very much a tale of two halves, as the Irish raced out to a 17–3 lead at halftime, only to watch the Hurricanes outscore them 21–14 in the second half to fall just short of a thrilling comeback. Plus, Hurricanes star receiver andis out for the rest of the regular season due to injury, which could also factor into the committee’s evaluations, both of Notre Dame and Miami.

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We saw Ohio State seemingly get penalized for not having starting quarterback Julian Sayin under center against USC in something of a throwback to the Florida State–Jordan Travis snub. But the committee is going to be forced to confront an uncomfortable truth: The backup QB rule can go both ways.under center and should be viewed even more favorably by the committee given his impressive demonstration of depth.

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The keyword in that last sentence isremaining in college football last week, found itself scorned by the committee, which ranked the Bruins a distant eighth behind fellow undefeated teams Miami and Utah . Well, two teams ranked ahead of the Bruins last week, including the previously undefeated Hurricanes, lost, meaning UCLA is likely ticketed to rise. Here’s where things get interesting.

UCLA defeated Minnesota by 14 points on the road, a more decisive result than the Indiana Hoosiers’ seven-point win over the Golden Gophers at home in overtime. Will the committee use the differing results against common opponents, as well as Indiana’s bye week, as rationale to shift the Big Ten’s balance of power in this week’s CFP rankings? It bears watching. Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball.

Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.