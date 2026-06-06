Five Potential Destinations for Bradley Barcola Amid Growing Transfer Links—Ranked

Bradley Barcola’s future with the European champions looks increasingly uncertain.

Bradley Barcola could prove to be one of the high-profile names that defines this summer’s transfer window. Fresh from winning his second successive Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain, the 23-year-old has been dominating gossip columns amid uncertainty over his future in France’s capital.

’s fourth-choice forward, reports suggest Barcola could be intrigued by a move away from his homeland this summer as he seeks more regular minutes, with the majority of Europe’s behemoths likely to be circling such a talented individual yet to reach his peak. The versatile winger, who has managed 60 goal involvements across the past two seasons at club level, has drawn interest from the—Arsenal and Liverpool linked of late—and beyond during previous windows, but PSG might finally be willing to sanction an exit—especially if they’re successful in their’s wishlist: BlueCo’s transfer strategy of picking up the most promising players across world soccer likely to persist into the Xabi Alonso era despite its lack of success.

Barcola certainly boasts greater experience and quality than many of Chelsea’s recent additions, and there’s no doubt that theAfter disappointing debut seasons for Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, while also considering the unspectacular performances of Pedro Neto and rawness of Estêvão, Chelsea could re-enter the wide forward market once again. There are few more appealing candidates available than Barcola—if PSG do indeed allow his departure—and the opportunity to join a major London club under the guidance of Alonso could prove difficult to ignore.

Bayern are clearly in the hunt for a left winger capable of sharing minutes with Luis Díaz next season. The Bundesliga champions were eager to sign Anthony Gordon before his Barcelona switch, and recent reports have emerged Ismael Saibari could be the solution for Bayern, with the versatile PSV Eindhoven forward said to be close to joining Die Roten to bolster a star-studded attack already containing Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and the aforementioned Díaz.

However, Saibari is not an out-and-out winger, often lining up in the No.10 role. If Bayern are still eager to add a more natural wide man, then Barcola is expected to be among their list of targets. Whether they have the financial muscle to wrestle control of the inevitable transfer tug-of-war for Barcola remains to be seen.should certainly be keeping close tabs on Barcola’s situation.

The Red Devils must use this summer’s transfer window toAs things stand, Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu are the unorthodox options for the role under Michael Carrick, who needs a specialist in the position for next season if United are going to continue on their current resurgent trajectory. United are expected to prioritize midfield recruitment this summer, but there must be room for other additions.

The left wing needs to be addressed, with the club lacking a natural wide forward with the scorching pace and trickery needed to bamboozle Premier League and European defenses. PSG’s valuation of Barcola might be an issue. The Parisians are expected to demand over $115 million for his signature, which will prove tough to finance alongside big-money midfield signings, but Barcola could be the perfect statement signing. ’s interest in Barcola is not new.

The Reds have been named as one of the player’s suitors this summer as they desperately attempt to strengthen in wide areas. Mohamed Salah’s departure and the uncertainty of Cody Gakpo’s future means targeting wingers is essential. Liverpool have long admired Barcola and links have been prevalent throughout previous transfer windows. The Merseysiders are also closely tied to the ongoing transfer saga involving Diomande, the up-and-coming Ivorian winger wanted by them and PSG.

Diomande’s destination will prove pivotal in Barcola’s future. If PSG sign the Leipzig star, then the door is left ajar for Barcola’s move to Anfield. If the Reds capture Diomande, then they won’t be spending big on the Frenchman, too. With Barcola’s future tied to PSG’s progress with Diomande, the transfer merry-go-round could drop him off at Anfield.

He would be an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad under Andoni Iraola. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard produced mediocre campaigns despite Arsenal’s success in the Premier League and run to the Champions League final, with a more influential and devastating presence desired to bolster a forward line lacking star power. Alongside Liverpool, the Gunners have been named as a suitor for Barcola in the event he moves, and few clubs are more appealing right now.

Mikel Arteta has the chance to build a dynasty at the Emirates Stadium and the addition of Barcola would prove their intent to continue their domination of English soccer. Arsenal had the highest net spend of any Premier League team last summer, but their lucrative 2025–26 campaign should allow them to spend freely in the upcoming market. Selling some fringe players will also aid a potentially defining window.

If Arsenal want to take the next step under Arteta, they need elite forwards. Barcola would provide some necessary swagger in the final third. Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.





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