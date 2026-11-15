Five Players Lead Race for Black College Football Player of the Year Award

Alcorn State Jaylon Tolbert and Southern RB Trey Holly top contenders for the Deacon Jones Trophy. View stats and SWAC MEAC impact.

As the 2026 college football season reaches its critical final weeks, the race for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award has narrowed to a intense competition among five standout Division I athletes. The Black College Football Hall of Fame will formally announce four finalists for the prestigious Deacon Jones Trophy following the conclusion of the season, but the current landscape is defined by individual statistical dominance and team standings. Five players have clearly distinguished themselves from the field, each presenting a strong case for the honor while facing unique hurdles that could impact the final verdict from the voters.

Tolbert Stats Lead FCS Passers

Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert currently holds the most compelling statistical argument for the award among all Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletes. He leads every other HBCU FCS passer in total passing yards with 3,232, surpassing the nearest competitor by more than 500 yards. Furthermore, Tolbert is the only quarterback in the division to record 34 touchdown passes, a volume of production that highlights his offensive centrality to the Deacons.

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However, Tolbert's path to the trophy is not without risk. His campaign relies heavily on maintaining this statistical advantage through the final games. If Alcorn State suffers a season-ending loss, particularly at the hands of rival Jackson State, it could significantly diminish his standing in the eyes of the Hall of Fame voters who weigh team success alongside individual metrics.

Holly Running Back Contention

While the narrative is heavily quarterback-centric, Southern running back Trey Holly has emerged as a formidable challenger. Holly is recognized as the most productive running back in HBCU football this season, possessing the dual ability to accumulate rushing yards and score touchdowns. He is currently considered neck-and-neck with Tolbert for the top spot with only one game remaining on the regular season schedule.

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The case for Holly is bolstered by Southern's continued contention in the SWAC West division. The upcoming Bayou Classic provides a massive national platform to solidify his candidacy. An outstanding performance and a victory over Grambling would provide a massive boost to his campaign. If Tolbert stumbles in his final matchup, Holly could quickly ascend to become the leading candidate for the award.

Brown Championship Positioning

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown, IV, presents a case built on both statistical productivity and tangible team success. He has led the Bulldogs to a position where they are just one win away from securing the SWAC Football Championship Game. This proximity to a conference title significantly enhances his value as a candidate in a voting system that prioritizes championship pedigree.

Despite this team success, Brown faces scrutiny regarding his performance against specific opponents. His 124-yard passing output in a recent game against Prairie View A&M has been cited as a counter-argument, suggesting a lack of production against other championship-caliber teams. Nevertheless, his overall production and Alabama A&M's dominant position in the SWAC East division continue to work in his favor as a serious contender.

Watson Efficiency Meets Titles

South Carolina State quarterback Damien Watson arguably possesses the most compelling case of all candidates due to his exceptional efficiency and leadership. Although his total yardage figures trail behind other top quarterbacks, his ball security is elite, tying with Jackson State's Jared Lockhart for the fewest interceptions with only three among the five leading candidates.

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Watson's impact is deeply tied to South Carolina State's historic run under head coach Chennis Berry. The Bulldogs have won three straight conference titles, and Watson has positioned the program for another trip to the Cricket Celebration Bowl. He holds the best championship record of any candidate in the race, and securing another major victory in the Celebration Bowl would likely seal his status as the frontrunner for the award.

Lockhart Credentials at Risk

Jackson State quarterback Jared Lockhart has delivered a productive season marked by exceptional ball protection, sharing the league lead with Watson for fewest interceptions. However, his standing has taken a significant hit due to Jackson State's loss to Alabama State. This defeat has done considerable damage to his campaign, shifting the momentum away from the Tigers.

Lockhart's path back to the top requires a win over Alcorn State to re-establish his credentials. His final standing will heavily depend on how Jackson State finishes in the SWAC Championship race, as well as the outcomes of the other primary contenders' final games. The interplay between individual stats and these final conference matchups will ultimately determine who stands atop the list when the Hall of Fame announces its four finalists.