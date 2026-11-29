The Baltimore Ravens' Week 12 bout against the Houston Texans could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outp

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcould ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball. In what is essentially a playoff elimination game between two massively underwhelming preseason consensus contenders, they're entering this matchup as understandable underdogs after being losers of six straight while the Texans won four of their last six after starting the season 0-4.

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If the Ravens prevail, they will improve to 5-7 and will still be in last place in the AFC North standings since they're the only team without a division win. Here are the five matchups that can either make or break this game:Houston won't have its full complement of elite edge rushers for this huge matchup.