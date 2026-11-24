Discover the full schedule and match previews for five Penn State Nittany Lions wrestlers competing in the 2026 NWCA All-Star Classic exhibition event.

The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team prepares for the highly anticipated NWCA All-Star Classic exhibition match at Rec Hall this Tuesday evening. Five top-ranked Nittany Lions are scheduled to compete on a card featuring many of the nation's premier collegiate grapplers. This exclusive preview outlines the viewing details and provides a detailed analysis of each Nittany Lion's scheduled bout on the card.

NWCA All-Star Classic Event Overview

The NWCA All-Star Classic is an annual series of exhibition matches that showcases men and women wrestlers from across the country. The upcoming event will feature 15 total matches, with 10 of them highlighting the top NCAA Division I men wrestlers. Since this is an exhibition, the results do not count toward individual wrestlers records. The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The evening kicks off with four women matches followed by a men Division III match.

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Heavyweight Bout: Mirasola Faces Vanadia

The first of the 10 NCAA men matches starts at heavyweight, where Penn State Connor Mirasola takes on West Virginia Max Vanadia. Mirasola is off to a strong 4-0 start in his first season in Penn State lineup. He recently swept three matches at the C.J. Morgan Invitational, including two technical falls and a decision. This marked Mirasola second ranked match at heavyweight since he replaced his twin brother Cole in the lineup.

Vanadia enters as a late replacement for Wisconsin Braxton Amos. The West Virginia wrestler transferred from Michigan State and qualified for the 2025 NCAAs. Vanadia holds a 7-1 record and previously defeated Oklahoma 7-6 with a decisive takedown with 10 seconds remaining in the third period. Mirasola will look to maintain his perfect start against the experienced transfer.

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157 Pounds: Welsh Takes on Mantanona

Rocco Welsh faces a familiar foe in his next bout. Welsh, an NCAA runner-up at both Penn State and Ohio State, is off to a 2-0 start with bonus-point wins. He will wrestle against a 7-0 opponent named Mantanona. The two athletes have a rich history, having wrestled three times last season. Welsh won all three contests in increasingly close bouts.

Their first meeting was an 8-1 dual victory for Welsh. They then faced off in sudden victory at the Big Ten Championships, which Welsh won 8-5. Welsh completed the sweep with a tense 4-3 decision in the NCAA semifinals. This upcoming match promises to be another tight contest between the two seasoned competitors. Welsh will aim to extend his recent dominance over his opponent.

197 Pounds: Barr Defends Top Ranking

This bout features one of two Penn State matches with a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup. Josh Barr, the defending NCAA champion at 197 pounds, enters as the top seed. Barr majored 9-1 at the Southern Scuffle last season. He also holds a 4-1 sudden-victory decision over his opponent from a 2024 dual. Barr will look to maintain his status as the top wrestler at his weight class.

165 Pounds: Duke Rematches Catrabone

No. 1 Penn State wrestler PJ Duke faces No. 2 Cam Catrabone of Michigan in a highly anticipated 1-2 matchup. This bout is a rematch of their February dual, which Duke won 12-10 in a wild scramble at Michigan. Catrabone had hit a takedown with 45 seconds left to take a 9-7 lead. However, Duke escaped quickly and followed with the winning takedown to defeat the third-ranked Michigan wrestler.

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The previous encounter showcased Duke resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Catrabone is a formidable opponent who nearly secured the victory in the final moments. Duke will rely on his experience and technical skill to neutralize Catrabone offense. This 165 pounds bout is expected to be a gem for wrestling fans.

149 Pounds: Van Ness Versus Henson

The final featured match is a fascinating bout between two veterans at 149 pounds. Shayne Van Ness of Penn State faces Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech. The two last wrestled at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Van Ness scored a 5-3 decision in the consolations on his way to third place. Henson went on to win the NCAA title at 149 pounds the following year while Van Ness was sidelined with an injury.

Last season, Van Ness was the NCAA runner-up while Henson redshirted. They return as the elders at 149, which adds a layer of respect and intensity to the match. This should make for a compelling match between two seasoned athletes. Mark Wogenrich, editor of Penn State on SI, has covered these sports for over two decades. His coverage provides deep insight into the Nittany Lions program under head coach Cael Sanderson.