Five Passengers Killed in Upstate New York Tour Bus Rollover

A tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City crashed on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, Genesee County, resulting in five fatalities and numerous injuries.

New York state police have identified the five fatalities resulting from a tour bus rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 90 in Pembroke , Genesee County, on Friday. The accident transpired at 12:22 p.m. when the tour bus, en route from Niagara Falls to New York City, deviated from the roadway, entered the median, and abruptly corrected its course. Subsequently, the bus overturned and rolled off the highway, ejecting multiple passengers.

Five individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene, while dozens more were transported to various hospitals, including Erie County Medical Center and Strong Memorial Hospital.The bus, operated by M&Y Tour Inc., accommodated a total of 54 passengers. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. However, police have stated that the operator exhibited no signs of impairment, and a mechanical failure of the bus has been ruled out. The identified deceased passengers are Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, of Madhu Bani, India; Pinki Changrani, 60, of East Brunswick, New Jersey; Xie Hongzhuo, 22, of Beijing, China, and a Columbia University student; Zhang Xiaolan, 55, of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Jian Mingli, 56, of Jersey City, New Jersey.The Red Cross Family Assistance Center, established to provide support for the victims' families, has closed as all families have been successfully contacted regarding their passengers. Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses dashcam footage to contact the State Police at SP Batavia at (585) 344-6200. Individuals seeking to recover personal belongings from the accident scene can also contact the same number. The investigation is being conducted collaboratively with a multitude of agencies, including the National Traffic Safety Board and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit





fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tour Bus Crash Fatalities New York Interstate 90 Pembroke

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL on Sling TV: How to Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants Live OnlineThe Jets take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 16: Here's how to find, watch, and livestream with Sling TV.

Read more »

New York City, New York (US) job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyA postdoctoral position is available in the laboratory of Dr. Emmanuel Zorn at the Columbia Center for Translational Immunology (http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/ccti/) to study anti-tumor B cell immunity in human lung cancer.

Read more »

New York tour bus crash on interstate highway leaves 5 passengers dead and many others injuredSeveral ambulances and medical helicopters transported patients from the crash.

Read more »

Tour bus crash on New York highway leaves 5 passengers dead and many injuredPolice say the bus, returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 passengers, lost control, went into a median and ended up in a ditch.

Read more »

Five killed in New York state tourist bus crash after Niagara Falls tripAuthorities say that preliminary findings suggest the driver became distracted, lost control of the vehicle, and overcorrected before the crash.

Read more »

Five Dead in New York Thruway Bus CrashA tour bus en route to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed on the New York Thruway, resulting in five fatalities and serious injuries to multiple passengers.

Read more »