Five Overlooked NFL Draft Rookies Suddenly Demanding Attention at OTAs

All 32 teams are in the midst of conducting Organized Team Activities (OTAs). It means rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft are practicing with their veteran teammat

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images All 32 teams are in the midst of conducting Organized Team Activities .

It means rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft. On the flip side, underdrafted prospects are positioned to overcome expectations. Teams are beginning to learn valuable lessons about their draft class. Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Imagesin the 2026 NFL Draft. He's just an outstanding route runner who catches everything thrown his way. Prior to the draft, The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a high-impact player. Bernard is also the ideal complement to what DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will provide the offense.

The former Alabama standout will be Aaron Rodgers' most reliable target. Bernard has been the Steelers' most impressive rookie at OTAs,Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesdespite registering a Sun Belt-high 125 tackles.

Dugger played wide receiver and safety before making a position switch to off-ball linebacker. It's been said that he's still acclimating. The San Francisco 49ers believed in Dugger's natural abilities, drafting him in the fifth round. So far at OTAs, Dugger has been ahead of where some expected him to be.

The athletic specimen has been slipping blocks and defeating offensive lineman in drills,Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images Kaytron Allen was among the easier evaluations at running back. He left Penn State as the program's all-time leading rusher with 4,180 yards.

Allen is a productive ball-carrier with a pro-ready frame and vision,. The Commanders are having a fairly open competition at running back following Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s offseason departure. Allen is talented enough to play his way into a rookie role. May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. looks on during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images The Miami Dolphins are looking for impact wide receivers after parting ways with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made a league-high 13 picks in the draft, including three receivers.

The final wideout taken was Missouri's Kevin Coleman Jr.Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Jager Burton arrives during rookie minicamp Friday, May 1 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images. The former Wildcats standout was super experienced with 47 consecutive starts, and versatile with starts at both guard spots and center.

Unsurprisingly, Burton is making a fast impression at Green Bay Packers OTAs after being selected at 153 overall.publisher Bill Huber. If you didn't scout Burton pre-draft, it may shock you to see a fifth-round rookie making such a quick bid to climb the depth chart. Having been familiar with Burton's athleticism and approach, we were not surprised. Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel.

He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks.

Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.





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