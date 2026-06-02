Five New Cast Members Join Prime Video's Live-Action Life Is Strange Series

Amazon MGM Studios, Square Enix and partners add Billy Barratt, Emily Carey, Esther McGregor, Faly Rakotohavana and Mia Isaac to the adaptation of the hit video game franchise, joining previously announced leads and supporting players.

Prime Video 's upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise Life Is Strange has significantly expanded its cast with the addition of five new actors.

The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap, continues to build its ensemble ahead of its much-anticipated debut. The latest actors to join the project are Billy Barratt, known for Bring Her Back, Emily Carey who appears in House of Dragon and Wonder Woman, Esther McGregor of We Were Liars and High School fame, Faly Rakotohavana from UnPrisoned, and Mia Isaac, recognized for The Perfect Couple and Don't Make Me Go.

Their arrivals complement earlier casting announcements that included Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins. According to reports, the show centers on Max as she grapples with her extraordinary abilities and investigates the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student alongside her friend Chloe. Their quest uncovers a monumental secret that forces the pair into an impossible life-or-death decision with permanent consequences. The narrative faithful adaptation is being shepherded by Charlie Covell, who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Additional executive producers include Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, Jen Roskind, Dani Gorin and Natalie Berkus. The original game was developed by Dontnod Entertainment and the interactive series has maintained a passionate global following for over a decade, with the most recent title Life Is Strange: Reunion released in March 2026.

While an official premiere date for the Prime Video series remains unannounced, the steady flow of casting news underscores the platform's commitment to bringing this cherished story to a new medium. The franchise's hallmark themes of friendship, consequence and supernatural mystery appear intact, with a promising roster of young talent now assembled. Viewers can expect a cinematic interpretation that honors the source material while expanding its universe for television audiences worldwide





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‘Life Is Strange’ TV Series Casts Billy Barratt, Emily Carey, Esther McGregor, Faly Rakotohavana, Mia Isaac (EXCLUSIVE)The 'Life Is Strange' TV series at Amazon Prime Video has added five new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

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