Five people were seen crawling out of a Manhattan sewer system last Wednesday morning in the latest sighting of the city’s mysterious mole people, cops said. The crew of subterranean interlopers w…

The crew of subterranean interlopers were seen exiting a manhole near Second Avenue and East 17th Street around 5 a.m., according to the NYPD. Photos released by cops show the urban explorers donning headlamps, shovels and work gloves after emerging from the city’s depths.

A yellow work ladder inside an open manhole cover on a New York City street. Five people were seen crawling out of a Manhattan sewer early last Wednesday morning, cops said. The crew got into a red sedan with a getaway driver, before disappearing into the wind, police said. Another group of urban explorers were seen emerging from a manhole on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in the early hours of Oct. 6, cops said.

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An NYPD badge on the arm of a police officer. The department said there are no arrests and an investigation is still ongoing from last Wednesday’s sewer trespassing. Their expedition found them underneath a hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been staying during the UN General Assembly, cops and sources said.

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Venezuelan citizen Samuel Reveron, one of the pair charged for the alleged incursion, told authorities he had gone into the sewers to “look for valuables that get stuck in the storm drains. ” A yellow work ladder inside an open manhole cover on a New York City street. Five people were seen crawling out of a Manhattan sewer early last Wednesday morning, cops said. An NYPD badge on the arm of a police officer.

The department said there are no arrests and an investigation is still ongoing from last Wednesday's sewer trespassing.