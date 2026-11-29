Taking five-minute walks throughout the day may help people who sit for hours keep their blood sugar steadier than taking one 45-minute walk, a small study suggests.

People are seen walking in the vicinity of El Retiro Park in Madrid. A six-week study of 30 adults compared five-minute walking breaks throughout the day with one 45-minute walk.

Adults who took short walking breaks increased the time they spent in their target blood sugar range from 82% to 94%.blood sugarIn the randomized trial, published Nov. 18 in the journal Obesity, adults who took several short walks spent more time within their target blood sugar range. Both groups walked for the same amount of time and burned roughly the same number of calories.throughout the day may be just as important as how much we do," Audrey Bergouignan, the study’s corresponding author and an associate professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said in a press release.overweight or obese and reported sitting for more than six hours a day.

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Participants were assigned to walk briskly for 45 minutes a day, five days a week, for six weeks. The USDA says each person eats more than 13 pounds of turkey on Thanksgiving. Nutrition experts weigh in on how to stay healthy while enjoying the holiday weekend. Continuous glucose monitors showed that participants who took short walking breaks spent 94% of the time in their target blood sugar range by the end of the study, up from 82%.