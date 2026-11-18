Five men from Mundelein, Vernon Hills, and Bolingbrook have been arrested and charged with residential burglary in Northbrook after a multi-agency investigation uncovered their involvement in a burglary spree targeting valuables from homes.

Five men are charged in connection with a north suburban burglary spree, according to Vernon Hills police. The suspects, all from Mundelein, Vernon Hills, or Bolingbrook, are accused of stealing cash and jewelry during recent residential burglaries in Northbrook.

Sebastian Gaviria-Perez, 24; Nicolas Parra-Alvarez, 27; Darwin Puentes-Rios, 23; Gustavo Juarez-Rodriguez, 23; and William Perez-Torrado, 21, were arrested after a multi-agency investigation tracked them to a Vernon Hills apartment complex. Philadelphia woman fights off intruder with water bottle after discovering man in her bedroom When officers approached the suspects, three fled on foot and two surrendered, police said. Wauconda police helped apprehend the fleeing suspects, and a canine found a discarded bag containing apparent burglary tools.

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The suspects were found in possession of cash, jewelry, and precious metals connected to a Northbrook burglary. Each suspect has been charged in Cook County with one count of Residential Burglary and turned over to the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections. Charges for crimes in Lake County are pending.

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"This fits a long-established pattern of burglary crews targeting business owners' homes for valuables," Vernon Hills police said.