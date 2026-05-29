Five lifeguards sacked over AI system blunder that left boy almost drowned in public swimming pool

Five lifeguards have been sacked over an AI system blunder that left a five-year-old boy almost drowned in a public swimming pool. Investigations are ongoing after an on-duty lifeguard rescued the unresponsive boy at the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Five lifeguards have been sacked over an AI system blunder after a five-year-old boy almost drowned in a public swimming pool . Investigations are ongoing after an on-duty lifeguard rescued the unresponsive boy at the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

It is understood that a drowning detection technology that is used to help lifeguards malfunctioned after it was blocked by a buoy on May 1. A member of the public spotted the unresponsive boy underwater just after a swimming lesson. The lifeguard dragged him to safety before giving him life-saving CPR at the scene - an ambulance then arrived to take him to the hospital.

It is believed he was underwater for about three minutes, but the emergency action saw him make a full recovery. Stuart Jardine, area contract manager for Everyone Active, which runs the leisure centre said: We can confirm a boy was rescued from the main pool on Friday, May 1. He was taken to hospital for monitoring and was released over the bank holiday weekend having made a full recovery.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and as such, we are unable to provide any further detail. Investigations are ongoing after an on-duty lifeguard rescued the unresponsive boy at the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, Suffolk Eight underwater pool view cameras and sensors linked to an AI monitoring system track swimming activity and provide real-time alerts to lifeguards.

But a torpedo buoy is understood to have been left on the sensor button that emits an alert to warn the staff of any irregular or dangerous movements in the pool. Five full-time staff members were dismissed last week following disciplinary hearings and investigations into the incident. Two lifeguards on duty at the time of the incident are among the staff members that have been dismissed.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: Given the nature and seriousness of this incident, it is likely to be a lengthy investigation, and we are unable to comment further until this work is completed. A teenager, who is appealing the decision along with former colleagues, had been working that day but had no involvement with the incident.

However, the teen from Lowestoft was sacked via a letter after a disciplinary hearing. A copy seen by a local newspaper said: The matters of concern were: findings from investigations following a review of the incident on Friday, May 1 including breaches of critical health and safety practices including lifeguarding malpractice including the misuse of the drowning detection system. You were unable to give an adequate or satisfactory explanation of your actions.

The teen added: It is galling, especially as I was only working during the day and was not even there in the evening. I have never done anything myself and had only seen it done once when I was a few weeks into the job.

I did not think anything of it as I was new back then, and their reasoning was I did not report the issue at the time - but that should be down to health and safety really. Suffolk County Council has been contacted for comment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI System Blunder Lifeguards Sacked Boy Almost Drowned Public Swimming Pool Investigations Ongoing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five Thrillers That Master the Art of the Unexpected TwistA detailed look at five modern thrillers-Gone Girl, Prisoners, The Prestige, Shutter Island and The Sixth Sense-examining how each film uses carefully timed revelations to deepen story, character and audience engagement.

Read more »

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dems slammed for demanding ‘five-star accommodations’ for illegal immigrants at ICE facilityGOP lawmaker Paul Kanitra rips Democrats for demanding what he calls five-star accommodations for illegal immigrants at Newark's Delaney Hall.

Read more »

Justice Department opens investigation into E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of assault: AP sourceIt’s the latest in a series of investigations opened into Trump’s perceived adversaries.

Read more »

Five lifeguards sacked over AI system blunder after boy almost drowns in public poolFive lifeguards have been dismissed from their jobs at the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, Suffolk, after a five-year-old boy almost drowned in the pool. The incident occurred on May 1, when a member of the public spotted the unresponsive boy underwater. A lifeguard rescued the boy and provided him with life-saving CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he made a full recovery.

Read more »