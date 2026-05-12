Five Late Night Comedians Discuss Late Night's Future, Fundraising for World Central Kitchen

Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon, and their peers discuss the future of late night television, the impact of options like YouTube, and the value of late night in people's lives. They also play a game to determine who is most likely to make out with a guest and who has the best feet.

Introducing "four of his best television friends," Colbert welcomed his late-night rivals/peers/friends/contemporaries/well-wishers with a group hug. The quintet recalled the last time they all spent time together, for Colbert 's birthday two years ago.

Colbert remarked that the five of them together was "dangerous" and that it meantAs the hosts bantered -- Kimmel quipped that he understood why Colbert's show lost "$40 million dollars" as there's "too many people in the band" -- they settled into an interesting existential discussion about late night.

"Late night is a bit of weird spot," said Colbert remarking that while he was going through his struggles with CBS over the, he was constantly asked to "make a case for late night" to continue existing. Opening the discussion, he asked his peers to "make the case for late night.

" "Look at the figures, and the fact of the matter is more people are watching late night television now," Kimmel said noting that people watch in different ways now not just broadcast, including YouTube. "People have a lot of different options, and yet they still keep coming to us. " Kimmel added, "When I got knocked off the air for a few days, people canceled Disney+".

He then pointed at Colbert's audience and jokingly asked: "Why aren't you people canceling Paramount+? Because you didn't have it in the first place?

" Feigning concern, potentially future Paramount employee Oliver interjected, 'Jimmy, until the deal goes through, if I could just do a counter: Paramount+ might have some good programming... Unless it's not going through, in which case it can go fuck itself now and forever.

". "Why should you have to defend late night? Why should that question even be asked?

", Kimmel asked Colbert. "Like Ryan Seacrest doesn't get asked 's right to exist' and I am gonna be leaning forward waiting for what he says. " Late night is one of those things that's been around our whole lives where it kind of it's just part of our lives, said Fallon. "I never thought it was a job when I was growing up.

I just thought Johnny Carson came with the television set. People wanna go to sleep, having a good laugh and go to bed happy.

" Colbert then asked, "Did you guys, when you were younger, especially when you're starting out in comedy, did it ever occur to you that you'd be doing a job that the president of the United States would have strong feelings about?





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