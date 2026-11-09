Five killed in Seguin Interstate 10 crash

Five people from the Houston area, including children, died when a black Chevy Tahoe veered off Interstate 10 near FM 725 in Seguin, went over an overpass, and landed on the road below, closing it for over five hours.

Five people, including children, were killed in a crash off of Interstate 10 in Seguin, and all of them were from the Houston area, according to officials.

City of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said that the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of FM 725 on Sunday afternoon. Sourdellia said that the five individuals were in a black Chevy Tahoe traveling eastbound when the SUV veered off the highway, went off the overpass, and landed on FM 725. No other vehicles were involved. The road was closed for over five hours as first responders worked the scene, according to the City of Seguin.

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While the city confirmed the victims were from Harris County, Sourdellia said their identities are not being released at the moment. Officials did not immediately say whether the victims were related.1 killed, 3 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar, Galveston County Sheriff's Office says1 killed, 3 injured in motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar, GCSO says