US
Advertisement
Traffic Accident

Five killed in Seguin Interstate 10 crash

abc13houston#255 in United States
Five killed in Seguin Interstate 10 crash
Seguin Crash · Interstate 10 Accident · Houston Area Victims
Advertisement

Five people from the Houston area, including children, died when a black Chevy Tahoe veered off Interstate 10 near FM 725 in Seguin, went over an overpass, and landed on the road below, closing it for over five hours.

Five people, including children, were killed in a crash off of Interstate 10 in Seguin, and all of them were from the Houston area, according to officials.

City of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said that the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of FM 725 on Sunday afternoon. Sourdellia said that the five individuals were in a black Chevy Tahoe traveling eastbound when the SUV veered off the highway, went off the overpass, and landed on FM 725. No other vehicles were involved. The road was closed for over five hours as first responders worked the scene, according to the City of Seguin.

Advertisement

While the city confirmed the victims were from Harris County, Sourdellia said their identities are not being released at the moment. Officials did not immediately say whether the victims were related.1 killed, 3 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar, Galveston County Sheriff's Office says1 killed, 3 injured in motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar, GCSO says

abc13houston#255 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Seguin Crash Interstate 10 Accident Houston Area Victims Single-Vehicle Crash Fatal Traffic Accident

More on Traffic Accident

See all

Houston Mayor Whitmire Ends ICE Cooperation for Nonviolent Offenses Following Blue Wave

Houston Mayor John Whitmire signed an executive order directing police to stop contacting ICE for nonviolent offenses, reversing a policy adopted after Gov. Greg Abbott threatened $100 million in state funding. A DHS spokesperson criticized the move, citing recent ICE arrests in Houston.

FoxNews

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextHouston Mayor Whitmire Ends ICE Cooperation for Nonviolent Offenses Following Blue Wave