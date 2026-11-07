Five Killed in Random Shooting Near Krakow Main Market Square

Police neutralize a gunman after a random shooting near Krakow's Main Market Square kills five people and wounds twelve others. Prime Minister Donald Tusk vows strict accountability.

At least five people have been killed and twelve others wounded in a shooting that erupted in the historic center of Krakow, southern Poland. The incident took place on Saturday near the city's Main Market Square, which stands as one of the busiest tourist destinations in the country. Emergency personnel immediately converged on the site to assist the victims and secure the area following the outbreak of violence.

Details of the Random Shooting Incident

A police spokesperson reported that a vehicle entered the square at approximately 1400 GMT. Shots were fired at random people from this car, creating chaos in the crowded public space. The gunman was subsequently neutralized by police officers who responded to the emergency call. Authorities confirmed that the perpetrator was shot during the confrontation and is currently being transported to a hospital for treatment.

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Government Response and Political Reactions

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that police are actively investigating the shooting and that he is receiving regular updates from his interior ministry. The government has moved quickly to address the security breach in such a prominent public area. Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek wrote on X that prosecutors, police, and all relevant services are already working at the scene to gather evidence.

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Security Concerns and Future Accountability

Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek vowed that the authorities would ensure the perpetrator of this crime is held fully accountable and severely punished. This response comes as Poland remains on high alert following a series of stabbings in October. Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously denounced those earlier attacks as part of a cult of violence, highlighting the ongoing security challenges facing the nation. The current incident has intensified scrutiny on public safety measures in major urban centers.