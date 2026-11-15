Five Key Things to Know About Bills vs. Jets in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills are tied for the best record in the NFL and lead the AFC East. Joe Brady’s club can’t afford a letdown as they visit the New York Jets.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III celebrates after scoring a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It’s been roughly six weeks since the first-place Buffalo Bills suffered their only loss of the season..

At 7-1, the franchise is off to its best start since their fourth and last Super Bowl season of 1993. The club finished 12-4 but eventual fell to the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta, 30-13, in Super Bowl XXVIII. , a team that the Bills have certainly handled in recent seasons. And it’s certainly a club that can’t be overlooked despite its 2-7 record.

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Including a playoff win in 1981, the Bills own a big edge in the all-time series standings. This decade, Buffalo has prevailed in 10 of the 12 meetings. The club has won the last five meetings by a combined 160-58 count. A season ago, the Bills swept the Jets for the fourth time in six seasons.

In Week 2 at MetLife Stadium, Josh Allen and company came up with a 30-10 victory. James Cook ran for 132 yards and two scores, part of a 224-yard rushing day by Buffalo. Four months later at Orchard Park , Allen and Cook combined for three offensive plays before giving way to Mitch Trubisky and Ray Davis. The former threw four touchdown passes, while Davis ran for 151 yards in the team’s 35-8 victory.

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The Bills gave up the fifth-most rushing yards in the league a year ago. Under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the team has made significant strides in this area. Buffalo has limited its last four foes to under 80 yards rushing, this after giving up 116.0 yards per game on the ground in its first four outings. Dating back to the start of 2025, Aaron Glenn’s team has picked off one pass in 26 games.

A year ago, the team set dubious NFL single-season marks with zero interceptions and four total takeaways. This season, the Jets have forced a respectable 10 turnovers. They lead the NFL with nine opponent fumble recoveries. On Tuesday, Bills’ GM Brandon Beane sent a second-round pick in 2027 to the Tennessee Titans and got back the NFL’s co-interception leader and a fifth-round selection next year.

New York’s defense is ranked a pretty respectable 12th in the league in fewest total yards allowed per game. But only six team in the leagues are giving up more yards per contest on the ground. Joe Brady’s club is running for an impressive 146.6 yards per game, second-best in the NFL. Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms.

That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.