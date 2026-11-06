Five Justice League Deep Cut Characters to Integrate Into the DCU Canon

An analysis of five underutilized Justice League characters including Etrigan, Red Tornado, Zatanna, and Huntress who should be integrated into the new DC Universe for deeper storytelling.

The DC Universe is currently undergoing a massive expansion as new heroes are introduced into its official canon, moving well beyond the original seven founding members of the Justice League. This shift from the DC Animated Universe which ran from July 2004 to May 2006 across three seasons and 39 episodes to a new live-action era creates a prime opportunity to integrate characters who have historically existed in the shadows of more popular figures. Among the expansive roster of over 80 superheroes featured in that animated series, five specific characters stand out as essential additions for the new cinematic landscape.

Etrigan Demons and Jason Blood Magic

Etrigan the Demon is a character who speaks in rhymes and is bound to the human man Jason Blood. His first appearance in the DC Animated Universe was in the episode This Little Piggy where he was part of the magical mystery involving Batman. In the lore established by wizard Merlin, the demon was bound to Blood as punishment for betraying Camelot to Morgaine Le Fey. This backstory grants Blood immortality and ties the character directly to ancient mystical history.

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Etrigan would be a great character to appear in the DCU because he and his human Jason Blood have yet to be adapted in live action. They have appeared only in animation and comics so far. A frequent pairing with Batman and other members of the Justice League, his inclusion would allow stories to be told that lean heavily into the magic side of DC. This approach contrasts with the more grounded or sci-fi narratives that often dominate superhero cinema.

An interesting story from the comics that could be adapted involves Blood becoming a priest and getting involved with the Order of St. Dumas. This narrative arc could also serve as a conduit for the introduction of Azrael. Furthermore, Etrigan endured significant mystical pain in episodes like The Balance, showcasing the physical and spiritual toll of his existence. This complexity offers rich ground for a supernatural storyline in the new universe.

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Red Tornado Human Connection

Red Tornado was introduced in the episode This Little Piggy, which is famous for showing Batman singing Am I Blue. He only had one other significant appearance in the animated series, while the rest were just cameos. In his original comic appearances, the android was built by the villainous T. O. Morrow to destroy the Justice Society of America. However, a wind entity took over the machine, and Red Tornado was born as a hero.

Red Tornado is a great character that would be well suited to the DCU. He offers a chance to tell a very human story about a character that is anything but human. In that series, Red Tornado built a body for himself that looked like a human. He wanted to interact with humanity in a way he couldn't in his normal robot body. This desire for connection is a powerful thematic element for modern storytelling.

He also had siblings in that series, which could also prove to be a fulfilling story device for a DCU project. The DCU has placed a lot of focus on humanizing its super-heroic characters, as well as spotlighting their flaws. His siblings could offer an opportunity for Red Tornado to really put what he learns from humanity to a test. This dynamic allows for exploration of artificial life and family dynamics in a unique way.

Zatanna Magic and Justice League Dark

Zatanna Zatara is a powerful magician and the daughter of Giovanni Zatara. John Zatara was also a magician but did not live long enough to become a member of the Justice League. Zatanna initially uses traditional magic, but by the time of the series, she has developed her natural powers that were passed down from her father. Her magic works by saying relevant words and phrases backwards, a unique mechanic that sets her apart.

Her first appearance in the animated series was also in This Little Piggy, where she was working with Batman to track down Circe. The goal was to get Circe to reverse a spell. Both she and Circe became emotional in the episode because of Batman's singing voice. Zatanna is a very popular character. She even has a new solo comic series that started earlier this year, indicating strong reader interest.

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Adding her to the DCU would be a great move by DC Studios. James Gunn is fond of superhero teams, and Zatanna has been a member of Justice League Dark. This supernatural offshoot of the League handles mystical threats outside of what the other members can handle. This team includes Etrigan. Adapting this team would fit in well alongside existing media and provide a clear niche for mystical heroes in the shared universe.

Huntress Vengeance and Justice League

Helen Bertinelli, better known as Huntress, was a member of the Justice League when the animated series began. She is the daughter of mob boss parents who were murdered. She trained to become a vigilante out of vengeance. Her membership to the Justice League would prove temporary, as she was fired after a fairly short time. This brief tenure highlights the tension between her desire for retribution and the team's moral code.

She hunted down the man who killed her parents and attempted to do the same to him. Martian Manhunter had learned of her plan and set the whole thing up to catch her. She was ousted from the League, but that was not the end of her story. She and The Question began working together to truly track the man down. They were successful in doing so. She wouldn't kill him, though, showing her growth as a character.

After that, Huntress began a relationship with The Question while continuing to act as an independent crime fighter. This arc provides a compelling origin for her independent status and her complex relationship with the Justice League. Integrating her into the DCU allows for a gritty, noir-adjacent narrative that complements the more fantastical elements introduced by characters like Etrigan and Zatanna. These five characters collectively broaden the scope of what the Justice League can be in the new era.