Five Italians Die in Scuba Diving Accident in Maldives

A string of coral islands in the Maldives, a luxury holiday destination popular with divers, has seen the deaths of five Italian nationals in a scuba diving accident. The victims, including a marine biology professor and her daughter, were attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 meters.

Five Italians have died in a scuba diving accident in the Maldives , with security forces recovering one body. The victims included a marine biology professor , her daughter, and two young researchers.

The accident occurred while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 meters. One body has been found inside a cave, and the remaining four divers are believed to be inside the same cave, which extends to a depth of about 60 meters. Diving and water-sport-related accidents appear to be relatively rare in the South Asian nation, although several fatal incidents have been reported in recent years





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