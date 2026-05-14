Five Italian Tourists Die in Underwater Cave Tragedy in Maldives

Five Italian tourists have died while exploring underwater caves 160 ft below the surface in the Maldives. The group had set off on a diving expedition on Thursday morning to explore the Vaavu atoll, according to Italian media. Local police received reports of the divers' disappearance at around 1.45pm local time after they failed to resurface at around midday. During the search and rescue operation, their bodies were discovered.

Five Italian tourists have died while exploring underwater caves 160 ft below the surface in the Maldives . The group had set off on a diving expedition on Thursday morning to explore the Vaavu atoll, according to Italian media.

Local police received reports of the divers' disappearance at around 1.45pm local time after they failed to resurface at around midday. During the search and rescue operation, their bodies were discovered. According to initial reports, the five tourists had boarded the Duke of York, a foreign-operated live-aboard diving vessel, and they disappeared near Alimathaa island.

Police have launched an investigation into the tragedy, but the cause of death remains unknown at this time, and no official statement has yet been released. Weather conditions at the dive site today were unfavourable, with the meteorological service issuing a yellow alert for the area, which remains in place. Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the incident.

Five Italian tourists have died while exploring underwater caves 160 ft below the surface in the Maldives (file image) Following an accident during a scuba dive, five Italians died in the Vaavu atoll, in the Maldives, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It added that five died 'while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 meters.

' The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, have said they have been contacting the victims' families to provide any necessary consular assistance. This is a breaking news story, more to follow





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Maldives Underwater Caves Scuba Diving Duke Of York Foreign-Operated Live-Aboard Diving Vessel

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