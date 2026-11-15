DC Comics Infamy: Final Crisis, Sanctuary, and the Amazon Bee Incident Define a Fractured Legacy

An analysis of five infamous DC Comics stories, including Final Crisis, Batman: The Dark Knight II, and Sanctuary, exploring why these narratives remain unforgettable for controversial or disappointing reasons.

DC Comics has built a monumental legacy since creating the superhero genre in 1938, consistently refining the medium while branching into sci-fi, fantasy, and horror. The publisher pioneered the Prestige Format in the 1980s, proving superheroes could tackle mature themes for adult audiences. Yet, this extensive catalog also includes entries remembered not for artistic merit, but for being controversial, disjointed, or deeply disappointing to long-time readers.

One of the most notorious entries is Final Crisis, a weekly series released in 2007 that followed the successful countdown series. The narrative spans the DC Multiverse, detailing how the Monitors hunt down multiversal variants while the New Gods initiate a cataclysmic final war. Although the story features memorable segments involving Karate Kid and Jimmy Olsen, it is primarily infamous for its disjointed execution and lack of cohesion.

Also read DC Comics Batman and Superman Stop Black Manta and Ocean Master Apocalypse

Writer Grant Morrison operated with significant creative autonomy, rarely sharing plans with DC editorial during this period. This lack of collaboration with the creators and editors of the preceding series left the narrative feeling incomplete and confusing. Consequently, the series is remembered for failing to live up to its ambitious title, cementing its reputation as a project that bungled its potential despite its cultural significance.

Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns remains a seminal moment that helped mature the comic medium, frequently appearing on best-of-all-time lists. However, its sequel, Batman: The Dark Knight Strikes Again, is often cited as terrible by fans who expected it to match the original's impact. The story is set in a dark alternate future and contains legitimate merits, but it is unfairly remembered as a failure because it could not surpass the cultural weight of the 1986 classic.

Advertisement

The narrative of The Dark Knight II is often misunderstood; it is actually a pretty good DC story set in a dark alternate future. Fans had sky expectations, and when the sequel failed to meet them, it was instantly dismissed as the worst thing ever. Many complaints about the story were actually present in the original, highlighting how the sequel suffers from the impossible weight of its predecessor rather than its own inherent flaws.

Sanctuary introduced a facility where superheroes could address mental health issues, triggering a plot where all patients are killed except for Booster Gold and Harley Quinn. The superhero community then mobilizes to identify the killer, a task complicated when the existence of the facility is leaked to the press. The story is widely criticized for its reveal that Wally West lost control of his powers, accidentally killing everyone, and used time travel to commit suicide out of guilt.

Fans reacted with immediate rebellion because of their strong attachment to Wally West, the fastest man alive. While the mystery is considered bland and the pacing slow, the concept of Sanctuary is genuinely interesting and makes logical sense for Wally to be traumatized. Nevertheless, the narrative is remembered for delivering an outcome that the fanbase found deeply unpalatable, highlighting the tension between writer intent and reader expectation.

Tour of the Multiverse was one of the last major events of the New 52 era, later known as Convergence. The plot centers on Brainiac gaining access to dead worlds within the multiverse, stealing cities from them, and placing them on a single planet. This planet becomes a living being known as Telos, leading to a war involving various heroes and villains across the DC Universe during a period of transition.

Advertisement

The story had minimal impact on the overall DC line, launching when many fans had become disengaged from the New 52 continuity. Despite being remembered as a commercial and critical failure, it retains some esteem for its tie-ins. While the main book receives heavy criticism, the two-issue miniseries exploring various fan-favorite Earths are universally praised, introducing characters like Jon Kent and exploring post-Superman and Lois Lane realities.

Wonder Woman's 2007 storyline, Amazons Attack!, remains one of the most meme-d moments in DC history. Diana was imprisoned by the US government, leading Hippolyta and the Amazons to attack Man's World to free her. The execution of the story was heavily criticized, particularly for the scene where the Amazons use bees to attack the world, a moment that became legendary for all the wrong reasons.

These stories demonstrate that not all memorable comics are universally loved. Some, like Final Crisis, are infamous for their lack of editorial oversight and disjointed storytelling. Others, like The Dark Knight II, suffer from the weight of predecessor greatness, while Sanctuary highlights the risks of traumatizing beloved characters.

Amazons Attack! shows how bizarre plot points can overshadow a potentially good premise, while Tour of the Multiverse shows how execution can vary wildly between main and tie-in issues. Each entry contributes to the complex legacy of DC Comics, proving that infamy is just another form of lasting impact in the publishing world.