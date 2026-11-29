The Cougars pulled off a wild win over Baylor in a special comeback.

Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars kicker Jonathan Dimas celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal in the final second of the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton a walk-off 50-yard field goal from junior kicker Jonathan Dimas. The clock struck 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, but Houston pulled out a late stunner with 10 unanswered points in just 1:22 left. Nov 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Although fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman was not listed on the Big 12 injury report, he ultimately did not start, and it waswho made his second straight start and his first at home. Houston scored two touchdowns on its first two drives and got out to a 14-0 lead. Henderson looks comfortably in charge, and the Cougars used the running game.