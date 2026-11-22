The Giants have been building around a young core, and these five veterans might not be a part of that plan moving forward.

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe future is seemingly bright, or at least much less gloomy. But that is not the case for everyone on this team. While the campaign has been positive overall, several players' futures with Big Blue are mired in uncertainty. It is becoming increasingly hard to see these five men in a Giants uniform next year.

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Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube . | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network New York signed the former New Orleans Saints cornerback to a $54 million contract worth $38.5 million guaranteed in 2025. Now, he is a healthy scratch who has fallen below wild-card-turned-fairly-reliable starters Greg Newsome II and Deonte Banks. What a disaster.in 2026 after a disappointing 12-game stretch last season.

Once a genuine playmaker who posted seven interceptions, 28 passes defended and 128 tackles over 22 games, the 27-year-old has not delivered. With Adebo carrying a $20.317 million cap hit next year, his chances of making the roster don't look good. New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tracy's fall from grace is arguably more shocking than Adebo's because he had already had individual success with the Giants.

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The former Iowa wide receiver and Purdue running back joined an exclusive Giants club of players who amassed 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of their first two seasons with the franchise. Fans envisioned a backfield by committee, but if that is the case moving forward, Cam Skattebo may have a different running mate. Jameis Winston still flashes moments of brilliance and even led the game-winning drive in a Week 9 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He also inked aAfter an erratic stretch by Winston, the Giants acquired young quarterback J.J. McCarthy later that month and have since named him the starter. He has played well enough to occupy that role for the foreseeable future. When Jaxson Dart returns from his severe knee injury, he will presumably have a strong chance to reclaim his spot atop the depth chart.

The organization can either keep McCarthy, which could theoretically lead to a QB competition, or explore trade options for Winston. The latter is becoming more plausible. Even though the veteran signal-caller is a valued locker room leader, it is never easy to ship out promising young talent. Winston may be the odd man out, but fear not, he should land on his feet.with Big Blue.

He was underutilized and injured last season. The 2021 third-round selection was getting more burn in 2026, but a neck issue will sideline him until 2027. Where does that leave him? Not in a good spot.

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The sixth-year defensive lineman has not put together enough impressive tape to outweigh his frequent injury troubles. The Giants can saveThis one is a bit different from the others. Despite still having problems in coverage, McFadden is proving quite useful against the run, so much so that he might price himself out of the Giants. The 26-year-old has bounced back nicely after missing almost all of 2025 with a foot injury.

He has recorded one sack, one fumble recovery and With rookie Arvell Reese thriving and Tremaine Edmunds likely to regain an important role when he returns from a torn chest muscle, New York doesn't really need another starting-caliber linebacker. Someone will, however. McFadden is sure to draw some interest on the free-agent market this offseason.

Since the team has other areas of concern, Harbaugh might let him walk out the door and shore up the linebacker group in the NFL Draft or via a cheaper signing. Ultimately, this is a feel-good story for a player who has worked hard to be productive again. Its ending just might not come with the Giants. Alex House is a passionate sports writer committed to providing readers with insightful and engaging coverage.

His experiences in New England as a Connecticut resident and University of Rhode Island journalism student have helped shape him into who he is today. He also writes for ClutchPoints.com.