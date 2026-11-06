Five Free-to-Play Steam Games to Try This Weekend

Steam offers five new free-to-play games, including a Wendy's-made JRPG and a short psychological horror title, that players can try at no cost this weekend.

Steam, the PC game storefront operated by Valve, has added new titles to its free-to-play catalog that players can try this weekend without spending any money. The timing suits gamers who are saving for Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set for release on November 19. Five newly available free-to-play games stand out as worth playing while they wait.

Beyond established hits such as Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2, new games join Steam's free-to-play catalog regularly. The five picks range from a turn-based role-playing game and a first-person horror title to an exploration game, a short horror experience, and a prologue to a story-driven RPG.

Also read Steam Free Games November 6 2026 Heartfall Playable Archive

Free-to-Play Steam Games: RPG and Horror Picks

The two standout picks are WendyQuest: Legend of the Four Corner Stones and REDSHIFT, which belong to very different genres. One is a fast-food themed RPG, and the other is a psychological horror game.

WendyQuest: Legend of the Four Corner Stones is a 2D turn-based RPG in which players fight evil mechs across Savoria, a magical land made up of burgers, fries, and creamy confections. Players control the iconic ginger fast-food mascot Wendy herself.

The game was made by Wendy's, and it is not a joke meant to sell Baconators. It is packed with references to the company's menu and past advertisements, yet it holds a Very Positive rating on Steam, with players praising its depth and humor. The game is also described as 100% human-made.

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REDSHIFT is a first-person psychological horror game in which players explore an abandoned facility owned by a mysterious corporation. Their goal is to find whatever has been generating power there after more than 20 years of silence.

The central mechanic, also called REDSHIFT, is triggered after players take a mysterious gas to the face. Pressing Q closes their eyes and reveals a hidden layer of reality that helps them solve puzzles and evade a dangerous entity stalking them.

The game is not too scary for squeamish players, and its roughly 30-minute runtime makes it a quick download.

HELENA and Den Offer Different Play Styles

HELENA: Cloud District is a no-combat exploration game, while Den: A Short Horror Story is a quick psychological horror experience set in a remote cabin. Both titles are free to play on Steam this weekend.

In HELENA: Cloud District, players traverse a massive floating structure while photographing unusual plant life. The game has a dystopian aesthetic not too dissimilar to that of STRAFTAT, but it has no combat and no real fail state.

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Players can slide, hover, and glide through the structure at their own pace, uncovering new areas and taking in its eerie scenery and ambient soundtrack. The game is recommended for fans of games that capture the feeling and flow of surfing in Counter-Strike.

In Den: A Short Horror Story, players rent a cabin in the woods to escape their troubled lives. They spend their days chopping wood for the fire, cooking sausages, and birdwatching until things start to go very wrong.

The title features a great original soundtrack and excellent sound design, which make it a strong addition to any player's list.

Agent of Strange: Arrival Previews a Larger RPG

Agent of Strange: Arrival is a prologue to an upcoming story-driven RPG set in a strange, snowy city ruled by a sinister family. Players take on the role of an exiled conspirator who must return home.

The player's character must make their way back home and help plan an uprising against the regime. The character's past shapes their personality and abilities, and missions can be approached through combat, stealth, persuasion, or deception.

This free release is only the first chapter of a larger RPG, which looks like a promising start. All five games are free to play on Steam, so players can try them this weekend without spending money while they wait for Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19.