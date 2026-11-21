The Colorado Buffaloes were a prominent pipeline for the 2026 United Football League (UFL) Draft, as five former Buffs were selected on draft night Wednesday. F

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes were a prominent pipeline for the 2026 United Football League Draft, as five former Buffs were selected on draft night Wednesday.

Four of those players played for the Buffaloes during the Coach Prime Era. These former Buffs have received a new lease on life in their football careers, looking to play their way back to the NFL after being shown the door. Here’s an overview of every former Buffalo selected in the 2026 UFL Draft. Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Jatta was a member of Deion Sanders’ first recruiting class at Colorado, committing to the Buffaloes from the Snow College Badgers of the JUCO level. He was a NJCAA First-Team All-American in 2022, and he appeared in 11 games with the Buffaloes after taking his talents to Boulder, including one start against the UCLA Bruins.

Jatta wasn’t satisfied with his role, though, transferring to the BYU Cougars after just one season in the black and gold. Still, he was a major get for Sanders back in 2023, as he came in as the No. 16 overall JUCO prospect in the country per 247Sports. That value has carried, as the Battlehawks selected him No. 5 overall in this year’s draft.

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Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Hill-Green was the first of three players to be selected to the newly formed team in the same state as his former school. The Stampede targeted former Buffs heavily, and Hill-Green may have been the most notable name from that group.

His lone season at Colorado was dominant, as he racked up 82 tackles, 53 of which were unassisted, four pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions. His contributionsThose efforts led the Stampede to spending a third-round selection on Hill-Green .

However, Hill-Green posted on social media that he is not pursuing a career in the UFL, focusing on his coaching career instead. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Xavier Weaver carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Another player selected from the first season of the Coach Prime Era was wide receiver Xavier Weaver.

He was quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ primary option in year one, racking up 68 catches for 908 yards and four touchdowns. His breakout performance came in the Buffs’ rivalry game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as he tallied 10 catches for 170 yards and a score. Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Brenden Rice returns the ball for an 81 yard touchdown against the Utah Utes in the second quarter at Folsom Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sportsffd | USA TODAY Sports The Stampede followed up their selection of Weaver by giving him a partner in crime who also donned the black and gold once upon a time, wide receiver Brenden Rice. The son of NFL legend Jerry Rice appeared to be the wide receiver of the future in Boulder, tallying 27 catches for 419 yards and two touchdowns across his freshman and sophomore seasons.

However, he elected to transfer to the USC Trojans after Colorado’s prolonged struggles, but he didn’t find a much bigger role there. An NFL stint that saw him hop between five teams led him to the UFL Draft, where the Stampede selected him in the 11th round, No. 84 overall. Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Zylon Crisler during the spring game at Folsom Field.

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The final Buff off the board was Zy Crisler, the player who was also a member of Colorado most recently. He was a starting guard for the Buffaloes in 2025 after transferring to Boulder from the Illinois Fighting Illini in the offseason. , as he was one of only four players on the team to play in all four games.

He was also named Pro Football Focus’ Big 12 Right Guard of the Week in Week 5. Despite his success at Colorado, he saw no major opportunities in the NFL. The Breakers’ selection of Crisler has now reignited his career, giving another Buff an opportunity at the next level. Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports.

A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.