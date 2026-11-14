Five Forgotten Superheroes Who Joined the Fantastic Four

Discover five major superheroes who temporarily joined the Fantastic Four roster, including Wolverine, Storm, and Ghost Rider, before their upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts.

The iconic Marvel superhero team, the Fantastic Four, has long been defined by its founding core: Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing. While this quartet forms the heart of the group, the team's history includes numerous temporary members who have swapped places with the original roster. These substitutions have ranged from high-profile celebrities in the Marvel Universe to lesser-known heroes who left a brief but memorable mark on the Baxter Building. Among these past members, several are now poised for significant screen appearances in the future.

Wolverine And The Replacement Team

One of the most striking alterations to the Fantastic Four roster occurred during the events of Fantastic Four #347, published in 1990 with art by Arthur Adams and writing by Walt Simonson. In this storyline, a Skrull renegade named De'Lila incapacitated the actual Fantastic Four and assumed the identity of Sue Richards. To maintain her cover and protect Earth, the impostor recruited a makeshift team consisting of Spider-Man, the Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider. This lineup was inherently unstable, as every member except Spider-Man struggled with severe anger issues, leading Spider-Man to compare his volatile teammates to mean older brothers.

Also read Pedro Pascal Reveals Doctor Doom and Reed Richards Bond in Fantastic Four MCU

The mismatched squad fought alongside the returning original Fantastic Four in issue #349 to defeat De'Lila and the pursuing Skrull forces. Despite the brevity of their tenure, Wolverine left a lasting impression on the team dynamic. Years later, in Fantastic Four #543, released in 2007 with art by Dwayne McDuffie and Paul Pelletier, the members of that replacement team reunited. They formed an alliance known as Doctor Strange's Secret Defenders, proving that the bonds forged during that chaotic period endured well beyond their initial mission.

Storm And Black Panther

A more grounded and politically significant shift in the team occurred during the aftermath of the Civil War storyline. Following the estrangement between Reed Richards and Sue Richards, the couple embarked on a second honeymoon. Recognizing that the world still required the protection of the Fantastic Four, Reed and Sue invited Storm and Black Panther to assume the roles of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. This decision was strategic, as the duo's leadership styles and public personas were considered the closest matches to the original couple.

Advertisement

Storm and Black Panther served on the team for seven issues, participating in major cosmic narratives involving the Silver Surfer, Galactus, and the young hero Gravity. During a crossover event, Storm was transported to the Skrull planet Kral IV, a world that had artificially replicated Earth's 1930s gangster culture. The planet also featured duplicates of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The tenure ended abruptly when T'Challa announced it was time to depart, with the Wakandan embassy vacating the Baxter Building in the middle of a family dinner, leaving the household in disarray.

Scott Lang As Leader

Scott Lang, the second Ant-Man, had a complex relationship with the Fantastic Four that extended far beyond a simple guest appearance. He first joined the team in issue #384, published in 1993, following the recommendation of Tony Stark. At the time, Reed Richards was presumed dead, and Sue Richards hired Lang as an electronics expert to maintain and repair Reed's advanced technological equipment. Lang quickly transitioned from a technical support role to a full-fledged field member, fighting alongside Sue, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm on various missions.

Lang's involvement continued until Reed Richards returned in issue #43, which took place in 2001. This return led to a temporary lineup featuring the Human Torch, She-Hulk, and Namorita while the original members were trapped in the Negative Zone. Lang later returned to the team and was appointed as the leader during a period when the main Fantastic Four traveled through time. During this leadership stint, the roster included She-Hulk, Medusa, and Ms. Thing, played by Darla Deering. Lang, who was grappling with the grief of his daughter's death, focused the team's efforts on seeking retribution against Doctor Doom.

Luke Cage And Ghost Rider

Long before his solo series, Luke Cage, then known as Power Man, briefly held a position on the Fantastic Four in issue #168, published in 1975 with art by Roy Thomas and Rich Buckler. The vacancy arose when Ben Grimm temporarily lost his Thing powers, violating the team's charter which mandates that all members possess superhuman abilities. Reed Richards selected Cage after witnessing his strength by having him destroy a series of training robots. This storyline was pivotal as it revealed for the first time that the Fantastic Four operated under a formal team charter.

Advertisement

Cage's mission involved battling the villain the Wrecker during a bank robbery, a task complicated by a powerless Ben Grimm getting in the way. The situation deteriorated when the Puppet Master took control of Cage, forcing him to trashed the headquarters and steal the Fantasticar to break the villain out of jail. The control was broken when the Puppet Master chose to save his stepdaughter, Alicia, over his puppet. Cage donated his salary to charity and left when Ben returned in a robotic exoskeleton, with Reed explicitly stating he was not a permanent member.

Ghost Rider And MCU Debut

Ghost Rider, specifically Johnny Blaze, played a crucial role in the Skrull infiltration arc in Fantastic Four #347, published in 1990. His supernatural abilities were instrumental in resolving the crisis, particularly his Penance Stare. This power acted as a truth serum on De'Lila and forced the pursuing Skrulls to reveal critical information through their fear. His departure coincided with the restoration of the original team in issue #349, but his heroism remained a key part of the team's history.

The legacy of these temporary members extends into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Two of the notable former Fantastic Four members, Ghost Rider and Black Panther, are scheduled to make their debuts on the big screen. Ghost Rider is set to appear in 2028, with Fantastic Four #1 from 2008 providing key context for the character's integration into the broader narrative. These stories highlight the flexibility of the team and the enduring impact of heroes who wore the Fantastic Four mantle, even briefly.