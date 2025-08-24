Five Fatalities in Western New York Bus Crash

A tour bus carrying over 50 passengers overturned on a major highway in western New York, resulting in five fatalities.

A devastating accident occurred on Friday, leaving five people dead after a tour bus carrying over 50 passengers overturned on a major highway in western New York . The bus, en route from Niagara Falls back to New York City, was traveling eastbound on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, approximately 30 miles northeast of Buffalo and 40 miles southeast of Niagara Falls .

According to Trooper James O'Callaghan, the bus lost control for unknown reasons, veered into the median, overcorrected, and ended up in a ditch beside the road. Despite traveling at full speed, the bus did not collide with any other vehicles.Tragically, five passengers succumbed to their injuries following the accident. On Saturday, New York State Police identified the victims as Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, from India; Pinki Changrani, 60, from East Brunswick, New Jersey; Xie Hongzhuo, a 22-year-old Columbia University student from Beijing; Zhang Xiaolan, 55, and Jian Mingli, 56, both from Jersey City. The bus was carrying 54 passengers in total, including two employees of the operating bus company, M&Y Tour Inc. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, although mechanical failure and operator impairment have been ruled out. Authorities stated that the bus driver has been cooperative, and no charges have been filed. Multiple hospitals in the area received patients from the crash scene. The Erie County Medical Center, a Level 1 adult trauma center, initially reported receiving 24 patients, with two undergoing surgery and two in the intensive care unit. However, they later clarified that the hospital received 21 patients, with seven discharged Friday evening. Six patients were admitted to the hospital in stable condition, and five were admitted to the trauma intensive care unit, also in stable condition. Three patients were in the observation unit, with two expected to be discharged on Saturday. United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, New York, received two patients who were treated and released, with no further patients anticipated. The University of Rochester Medical Center is treating six patients from the crash, two with critical injuries and four medically stable, including one pediatric patient. Mercy Flight, a non-profit emergency air medical transport provider, transported multiple patients by air to various hospitals. Most of the passengers on the bus were identified as Indian, Chinese, and Filipino nationals. The New York State Thruway was closed in both directions between exits 48A and 49 due to the accident. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised motorists to avoid local roads near the scene as traffic was being diverted off the Thruway (Interstate 90) in both directions. New York Governor Kathy Hochul commented on the incident, stating that her team was coordinating closely with state police and local officials to provide assistance and rescue those involved.





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bus Crash Fatal Accident New York Niagara Falls Tour Bus Highway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL on Sling TV: How to Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants Live OnlineThe Jets take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 16: Here's how to find, watch, and livestream with Sling TV.

Read more »

New York City, New York (US) job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyA postdoctoral position is available in the laboratory of Dr. Emmanuel Zorn at the Columbia Center for Translational Immunology (http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/ccti/) to study anti-tumor B cell immunity in human lung cancer.

Read more »

Tour bus crash with 'multiple fatalities' in western New York state shuts down major roadwaySenior Breaking News Reporter

Read more »

Five whale watching tours to check out near New York CityHere are some of the best whale watching tours to check out near New York City!

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani launches anti-Trump tour across Five Boroughs in New York CityFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Five killed in New York state tourist bus crash after Niagara Falls tripAuthorities say that preliminary findings suggest the driver became distracted, lost control of the vehicle, and overcorrected before the crash.

Read more »