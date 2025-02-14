Five Enterprise Wrestlers Advance to Semifinals at AHSAA Class 7A State Championships

Five Enterprise High School wrestlers are still in the running for individual state titles after the first day of the AHSAA Class 7A state championships. Karter Stiffler, Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt, Kody Sigmon, and Gavin Whiteside all advanced to the semifinal round.

Five Enterprise High School boys wrestlers are still vying for individual state titles after the first day of the AHSAA Class 7A state championships held at The Von Braun Center in Huntsville. These wrestlers, Karter Stiffler, Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt, Kody Sigmon, and Gavin Whiteside, all secured their spots in the semifinal round on Thursday. With just one victory in Friday's semifinals, they can advance to Saturday's championship round.

Stiffler and Hunt are aiming for their second consecutive individual state titles, while the others are seeking their first.Karter Stiffler, a sophomore boasting a 55-6 record this season, won two matches in the 120-pound weight class to reach the semifinals. He will face Oak Mountain's Griffin Gardner (41-9) in a crucial match. The winner will then compete against the victor of the match between Tuscaloosa County's Owen Herbert (24-10) and Huntsville's Kiyan Simon (31-1) for a spot in the finals. Stiffler showcased his dominance with a pin in the second period (2:44) against Daphne's Tobyas Boyett and a 19-1 technical fall decision over Vestavia Hills' John Junkin. His older brother, Kameron Stiffler, a senior with a 58-4 record, is also in the semifinals. He received a bye in the first round and secured a second-round victory. In Friday's semifinals, Kameron will face Huntsville's Joseph Sowell (37-5). The winner will then battle the semifinal winner of Smiths Station's Timothy Luttrell (40-2) and Vestavia Hills' Aiden Morris (24-3). Kameron earned a 19-4 technical fall decision against Hewitt-Trussville's Riley Hulwi in his only match on Thursday. Grier Hunt, a senior, had a similar day to Kameron Stiffler, advancing to the semifinals of the 144-pound weight class after a bye and a technical fall victory. Hunt (48-3) will face Vestavia Hills' Colyn Finley (27-12) in the semifinals. The winner will then compete against either Thompson's Turner Hutson (28-15) or Oak Mountain's Quinn Ivey (15-2) in the finals. Hunt earned a 19-2 technical fall victory over Sparkman's Hayden Mason in his only match on Thursday. Sigmon, a senior, also received a first-round bye and won by a technical fall decision to reach the semifinals in the 165-pound weight class. Sigmon (51-5) faces Hewitt-Trussville's Charlie Buttiker (13-3) in the semifinals. The winner will then face the winner of Thompson's Jaiden Moore (41-9) and Tuscaloosa County's Airen McCoy (49-12) in the championship. Sigmon earned a 15-0 technical fall shutout over Bob Jones' Greyson Samargia in his only match on Thursday.Whiteside, a junior, won two matches to advance to the semifinals. He will face Florence's Kourtian Kendrick (40-3) in the semifinals on Friday. The winner will then meet the winner of Hewitt-Trussville's Delvecchio Alston (23-3) and Alma Bryant's Joey Stephens (33-3) in the finals on Saturday. On Thursday, Whiteside claimed an 11-0 major decision over Tuscaloosa County's Cayden Ervin and an 18-2 technical fall win over Opelika's Brandon Denson.Three other Enterprise wrestlers are still in contention for a third-place finish after losing a match on Thursday. They are Bayani Galvez in the 106-pound weight class, Paxton Hanshaw in the 126-pound division, and Ty Gilbert in the 138-pound weight class. Enterprise had one other wrestler qualify for the state championships – Alex Braman. However, the sophomore had a tough draw in facing undefeated senior Yanik Simon of Huntsville in the opening round and lost on a first-period pin (1:41). After a consolation round bye, Braman lost to Foley's Roman Morgan 13-4.As a team, Enterprise was in sixth place in the Class 7A standings with 53.5 points. Thompson (84 points) and Vestavia Hills (82) were first and second with Hewitt-Trussville (63), Huntsville (62.5) and Oak Mountain (61) also ahead of the Wildcats, who were just 1.5 points ahead of Tuscaloosa County (52). The opening day of the Class 7A state championship at Huntsville's Von Braun Center was a disappointing one for the Dothan Wolves, who only managed to secure one victory among their five qualifiers – and that came via a forfeit





