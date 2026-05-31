Five Ebola patients recover in Congo, WHO head says

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced the recovery of five patients from a rare type of Ebola in Congo, during a visit to Bunia, a city at the heart of the current outbreak. The illness has also been reported in other Congolese provinces, and the WHO is working on vaccines and treatments while emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the outbreak response.

Five patients have recovered from a rare type of Ebola , the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday during a visit to eastern Congo ’s Bunia, a city at the heart of the current Ebola outbreak.

The illness also has been reported in the Congolese provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, south of Ituri, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls many key cities. The final message we would like to share with the Ituri community is that there is hope. With the symptomatic treatment that we are currently providing, we are seeing patients recover. We truly have hope.

The virus here is not as complicated as those we have dealt with in the past, and with the support of all our partners, we believe we will be able to bring this outbreak under control as quickly as possible





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Ebola Congo World Health Organization Recovery Community Involvement Symptomatic Treatment

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