Easy, moderate and mildly challenging hikes near Denver with beautiful panoramic views — the kind of hikes you can do in the morning and be back downtown for lunch.

A hiker takes in the view from the summit of Chief Mountain. This moderate-rated trail offers a short hike with incredible views at the top.

We’ve got some suggestions for easy, moderate and mildly challenging hikes near Denver with natural beauty along the trail and wonderful views. These are hikes you can do in the morning and be back downtown for lunch. Just remember you’re a mile above sea level when you’re in Denver, and these hikes will take you even higher. That means you’ll be surprised how little oxygen we have here.

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. Because of the altitude and our normally low humidity, we suggest you drink lots of fluids. And don’t forget the sunscreen, because our altitude also means you can get sunburned faster.