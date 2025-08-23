Five Dead in New York Thruway Bus Crash

A tour bus en route to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed on the New York Thruway, resulting in five fatalities and serious injuries to multiple passengers.

A tragic accident unfolded on the New York Thruway on Friday, claiming the lives of five individuals on a tour bus en route to New York City. The bus, carrying over 50 passengers, including children, veered off the road near Pembroke, approximately 30 miles east of Buffalo, ultimately resulting in a rollover. Witnesses reported seeing the bus lose control, veer into the median, cross to the shoulder, and overturn. Shattered windows led to the ejection of passengers during the incident.

While the driver survived, several passengers sustained injuries ranging from trauma to severe extremity injuries. Erie County Medical Center is treating 20 patients, with two undergoing surgery. Doctors remain optimistic about the recovery of all patients. The New York State Police are collaborating with the driver to understand the cause of the bus's loss of control.Adding to the complexity of the situation, the majority of passengers were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino descent. Translators are being brought to the scene to assist with communication. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has deployed a go-team to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash. The bus was returning to New York City following a trip to Niagara Falls, according to authorities. Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Chuck Schumer have both been briefed on the situation and are closely monitoring developments





Bus Crash Fatal Accident New York Thruway Niagara Falls NTSB Investigation

