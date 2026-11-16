DC Legacy Heroes Jason Todd, Roy Harper, and Conner Kent Deserve Mantles Now

Cassie Sandsmark, John Henry Irons, Conner Kent, and Roy Harper deserve to inherit top DC superhero roles beyond their current sidekick statuses.

DC Comics introduced the superhero genre in 1938 and established the first legacy sidekick with Robin two years later. This foundational decision created a continuity of heroism that has persisted through decades of reboots and relaunches. Mantles have been passed down to create some of the most enduring stories in comic book history. While characters like Dick Grayson and Jon Kent are widely expected to assume major roles, numerous other members of these superhero families remain unfairly overlooked. These five DC legacy heroes deserve their time with their mentor's mantles, including the most controversial member of the Bat-Family. The following analysis highlights underappreciated titans who have proven their worth through decades of service and deserve to carry the torch.

Cassie Sandsmark is the second character to hold the Wonder Girl title and has earned the right to succeed Diana Prince. The original Wonder Girl was Donna Troy, but the role was initially redefined for the Teen Titans to create a distinct character separate from Superboy. Wonder Girl originally served as the sidekick to Wonder Woman, a lineage that eventually saw Cassie step into the role before she was replaced by Yara Flor. Diana has been replaced multiple times over the years, with both Artemis and Donna taking her place. Cassie remains a forgotten Wonder Girl who deserves her chance as the next Wonder Woman.

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Her journey as a hero in the mid 2000s demonstrated her immense potential and ability to lead the Teen Titans. She discovered the truth about her parentage and showed she could grow as a person while leading her team. Although Cassie fell from grace during the New 52 era, she needs more seasoning to be ready. In the long run, she should be the next Wonder Woman and bring fresh energy to the title. Her proven leadership skills make her a perfect candidate to step into the spotlight and defend the legacy.

John Henry Irons deserves his shot as the one true Superman after proving himself during the Reign of the Supermen era. The Death of Superman storyline shocked the world, reporting the demise of the Man of Steel via evening news. This led to the Funeral for a Friend and World Without a Superman arcs. Reign of the Supermen introduced four replacements for the Man of Steel, including John Henry Irons. He built a special suit of armor to protect the people of Suicide Slum and demonstrated immense courage.

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John battled Cyborg Superman alongside Superboy, the Eradicator, and the one true Superman. He won the conflict and became Steel while fighting alongside the Superman Family. He joined the Justice League and became an elder statesman of the superhero community despite lacking superpowers. Steel deserves his shot as the one true Superman because he has fought against the biggest threats in DC history. His greatest asset is his intelligence, which would make him a different kind of Superman. This unique appeal highlights the enduring value of legacy heroes in the DC Universe.

Conner Kent was created as a clone of Superman by Project Cadmus to replace him if he died. Lex Luthor's DNA was used to stabilize his genes, ensuring his viability as a hero. After Superman died at the hands of Doomsday, the Newsboy Legion freed the teen clone to fight for Metropolis. He became one of the four Supermen and eventually became the new Superboy. He became a legend in his own right by founding Young Justice and helping re-establish the Teen Titans. Conner gave his life to save the multiverse, proving his devotion to the legacy he was forced into.

Conner Kent was almost destroyed by the New 52, making his saga one of the most mystifying of them all. He was having a renaissance pre-New 52 before being sidelined and played as an impulsive younger hero. He has since been brought back to prominence but deserves a promotion. Making him the Superman for a time would be perfect for him and entertaining for readers. His complex history and sacrifices warrant a return to the top tier of DC heroes.

Roy Harper has served as a premier teen hero and sidekick for decades without taking Oliver Queen's place. Green Arrow was created to take advantage of the success of Batman, with Oliver Queen starting as a rich playboy. He adopted the Robin Hood archetype, gaining an Arrowcave, an Arrowcar, and gimmick weapons. He also adopted the sidekick Roy Harper, who joined the Teen Titans and endured a drug addiction story. Roy later became Arsenal and Red Arrow, but his current role remains static despite his qualifications.

Roy Harper becoming Red Arrow was cool, but it is long past time he actually got to become Green Arrow. Even the Absolute Universe would not make Roy the Green Arrow, highlighting how his role remains unchanged. His history with the team and his personal struggles have shaped him into a complex character. He deserves the mantle of Green Arrow to show he has evolved beyond his past mistakes. This transition would be a critical part of his character evolution and growth.

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DC has never known what to do with Jason Todd since his inception as a copy of Dick Grayson. Fans were indifferent to his early iterations but hated the mouthy, angry version created post-Crisis. This led to his death in Death in the Family, after which he was resurrected as the villainous Red Hood. He returned to heroism and became the black sheep of the Bat-Family. Red Hood was a villain when Batman died and tried to become a villainous Dark Knight, losing out to Dick Grayson.

Since then, he has been back to being a hero, but DC can never come up with anything for him to do long-term. He is a character without a rudder and it is long past time that he got the chance to become Batman. While they could make him a violent failure like Azrael had been, it would be more interesting to see him actually successful. You could do an excellent Jason Todd as Batman story and it is about time that DC stopped being cowards. The inclusion of sidekicks in 1940 meant that legacy would become an important part of the DC Multiverse down the road.

Over the years, mantles have been created that were taken up across the decades, leading to some of the greatest stories of all time. The most popular mantles have all seen new characters step into them, ensuring the survival of heroism through reboots and continuities. The DC superhero community consists of numerous superhero families where characters expect to end up in the big seat. However, there are other members of these families that we never expect to graduate to the big mantle. This is unfair to them, as they definitely deserve their chance in the spotlight.

These five DC legacy heroes deserve their time with their mentor's mantles. Proving that the next generation is ready to carry the torch is essential for the future of the brand. Cassie Sandsmark, John Henry Irons, Conner Kent, Roy Harper, and Jason Todd have all earned their moments. Their promotion would not only honor their past sacrifices but also revitalize their respective legacies. The future of DC Comics relies on embracing these underappreciated heroes and giving them the recognition they deserve. Fans have been waiting for these transitions for years, and the time for change is now.