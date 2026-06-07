Five Dark Superhero Series to Watch After The Boys Ends

A roundup of five gritty superhero shows-including Misfits, Doom Patrol, Gen V and Invincible-that explore the darker side of power and fame, offering fans of The Boys fresh, morally complex viewing options.

When The Boys debuted in 2019 it stood out in a crowded market of superhero adaptations by refusing to idolise its caped protagonists. Instead of presenting heroes as paragons of virtue, the series pulled back the curtain on a world where super‑powered individuals are prone to recklessness, corruption, narcissism and the intoxicating pressures of celebrity.

Its mix of dark comedy, graphic violence, incisive social satire and surprisingly tender character moments made it one of the most influential superhero dramas of the modern era. Now that the show has concluded after five seasons, viewers who crave more morally ambiguous superhuman storytelling have a growing catalogue of alternatives. While each recommendation approaches the genre from a different angle, they all share a willingness to explore the shadow side of heroism, whether through humor, tragedy or outright weirdness.

One of the earliest examples of this deconstruction is the British series Misfits, which ran from 2009 to 2013. A group of young offenders serving community service are caught in a freak storm that bestows each of them with a random power. The gifts quickly become burdens, leading the characters into violent confrontations, time‑travel mishaps and a spiralling sense of isolation.

Misfits treats superpowers as inconvenient, dangerous and often a catalyst for moral ambiguity, framing the teenage protagonists as deeply flawed rather than aspirational. The show's dark humor, shocking body‑count and undercurrent of loneliness echo the tone that later defined The Boys, while also offering a uniquely British critique of identity and growing up. Doom Patrol (2019‑2023) takes a more surreal route, focusing on a ragtag team of damaged superhumans who are rescued and mentored by the eccentric scientist Niles Caulder.

After Caulder's disappearance the squad is thrust into bizarre adventures that force them to battle reality‑bending villains, traverse alternate dimensions and confront the psychological scars their abilities have left behind. Unlike The Boys' cynical expose of corporate exploitation, Doom Patrol delves deep into trauma, depression and self‑hatred, marrying absurdist monster battles with heartfelt examinations of guilt and regret.

Its willingness to blend grotesque humor-such as giant rats fighting giant cockroaches-with earnest emotional insight makes it a standout, albeit underrated, entry in the dark‑hero canon. Gen V (2023‑2025), a direct spin‑off of The Boys, follows Marie Moreau, a young supe who can manipulate blood, as she enrolls at the prestigious Goldolkin University. The campus façade hides vile experiments and the machinations of Vought International, drawing Marie and her classmates into a lethal power struggle.

While the series inherits The Boys' brutal violence and satirical edge, it distinguishes itself by focusing on a younger generation wrestling with ambition, identity and the seductive allure of fame. The blend of cynicism and a coming‑of‑age narrative expands the universe and underscores how Vought's corruption permeates every level of society.

Finally, the animated series Invincible (2021‑present) offers another grim perspective on superhero legacies. Teenager Mark Grayson discovers his powers stem from his father Omni‑Man, the world's most revered hero. As Mark trains to follow in his father's footsteps, he uncovers a horrifying truth: Omni‑Man's legacy is built on deception, violence and intergalactic conquest. The show's stark visual style, unflinching violence and slow‑burn character development echo the same willingness to shatter idealised myths that made The Boys a cultural touchstone.

Together, these five series provide a robust menu of dark, thought‑provoking superhero narratives for anyone left longing after Vought's final scandal





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Superhero Deconstruction Dark Comedy Psychological Trauma Satire Coming‑Of‑Age

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'The Boys' Creator Eric Kripke And Cast On Favorite Finale Moments'The Boys' cast and creator Eric Kripke stopped by the Deadline Studio at Prime Experience to discuss the series finale of the Prime Video series.

Read more »

The Dark Side of the Avengers: 10 Worst Things They've Ever DoneThe Avengers, one of the most iconic superhero teams in Marvel Comics history, have done some things that are not only morally wrong but also often criminal in nature. From the Vision's attempt to seize control of every computer on Earth to the Scarlet Witch's mental instabilities, the team has made some questionable decisions. In this article, we will explore the 10 worst things the Avengers have ever done.

Read more »

Preacher: The Perfect Successor to The Boys for Fans of Dark Satire and Supernatural ActionA comprehensive look at the TV series Preacher, highlighting why it is the ideal follow-up for viewers of The Boys. This analysis covers the show's plot, its connection to Garth Ennis's comics, its shared DNA with Supernatural and The Boys, and its evolution across four seasons into a genre-blending masterpiece with a satisfying conclusion.

Read more »

Dark Winds Season 5 Production Underway Following Successful Four-Season RunDark Winds, the critically acclaimed supernatural western executive produced by George R.R. Martin, is in production for its fifth season. The AMC series has released four seasons in as many years and recently surged back into the top 10 on AMC+. While not officially confirmed, Season 5 is expected to premiere before the end of the year.

Read more »