Five Common Mistakes Businesses Will Make With Generative AI in 2025

Generative AI is poised to revolutionize businesses in 2025, but its rapid adoption comes with risks. This article outlines five common mistakes businesses might make with generative AI and offers guidance on how to avoid them.

67% of business leaders believe that generative AI will bring significant change to their organizations over the next two years. But in the rush to adopt and deploy this world-changing technology, it’s pretty likely that mistakes will be made. The downside of this enormous potential is that when things go wrong, the damage can be quite serious too, from reputational harm to harsh fines and, perhaps worst of all, loss of customer trust.

So here’s my overview of five of the most common mistakes that I believe many businesses and business leaders will make in the coming year so you can plan to avoid them.Powerful and transformative as it undoubtedly is, we can’t ignore the fact that generative AI isn’t always entirely accurate. In fact, some sources state that factual errors can be found in as many as of AI-generated texts. And in 2023, the tech news website CNET paused the publication of AI-generated news stories after having to correct 41 out of 77 stories. What this means for businesses is that proofreading, fact-checking and keeping a human-in-the-loop is essential if you don’t want to run the risk of making yourself look silly. Of course, humans make mistakes, too, and any business involved in information exchange should have robust procedures for verification regardless of whether they use generative AI or not.Another mistake I am worried we will see far too frequently is becoming over-reliant on genAI as a substitute for human creativity. This is likely to have negative consequences on the authenticity of a business or a brand voice. While it’s easy to use ChatGPT or similar tools to churn out huge volumes of emails, blogs, social media posts and suchlike super-fast, this frequently leads to overly generic, uninspiring content that leaves audiences feeling disconnected or even cheated. Video game publisher Activision Blizzard, for example, was recently criticized by fans for using “AI-generated artwork” in place of human-created artwork. It’s important to remember that generative AI should be used as a tool to augment human creativity, not to replace it.Unless a generative AI application is run securely on-premises on your own servers, there’s often no real knowing what will happen with the data entered into it. OpenAI and Google, for example, both state in their EULAs that data uploaded to their generative chatbots can be reviewed by humans or used to further train their algorithms. This has already caused problems for some organizations – Samsung stated that its employees hadconfidential company information by entering it into ChatGPT without being aware of the consequences. Incidents like this create a risk for companies that they will end up in breach of data protection regulations, which can lead to severe penalties. This is likely to be an increasingly common occurrence as more and more companies start using generative AI tools, and organizations – particularly those that handle personal customer data at scale – should ensure staff are thoroughly educated about these dangers.Many commonly used generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, are trained on vast datasets scraped from the internet, and in many cases, this includes copyrighted data. Due to the lack of maturity in AI regulations, the jury is still out on whether this constitutes a breach of IP rights on the part of AI developers, withcurrently going through the courts. The buck might not stop there, however. It’s been suggested that businesses using genAI tools could also find themselves liable at some point in the future if copyright holders manage to convince courts that their rights have been infringed. As of now, failing to assess whether AI-generated output could contain copyright or trademark-infringing materials is likely to land businesses in hot water in 2025, if they aren’t taking proactive measures to make sure it doesn’t.If you want to minimize the chances that anyone working for your organization makes any of these mistakes, then probably the best thing to do is to tell them not to. The potential use cases for genAI are so varied, and the opportunities it creates are so vast that it's almost certainly going to be misused at some point. Perhaps the most important single step you can take to reduce the chance of that happening is to have a clear, defined framework in place setting out how it can – and can’t – be used. As far as I'm concerned, this is a no-brainer for every organization that stops short of a blanket ban on generative AI, which would be a pretty big mistake, given the opportunities it creates. Withoutin place, you can almost guarantee it will be used without appropriate oversight, overused to the detriment of human creativity, and lead to unauthorized disclosure of personal data, IP infringement, and all the other mistakes covered here. To wrap up – in 2025, we will see organizations take huge steps forward as they become increasingly confident, creative and innovative in the way they use generative AI. We will also see mistakes made. It’s inevitable. But by understanding the potential pitfalls and taking steps to mitigate them, we can ensure that generative AI is used for good, not ill





ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GENERATIVE AI BUSINESS MISTAKES AI REGULATION COPYRIGHT DATA PROTECTION CREATIVITY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »

2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot: Which Midsize SUV Is Right For You?Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide. In a comparison of the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot, Edmunds highlights the Explorer's new styling, updated interior, and advanced technology features. The Pilot, while recently redesigned, is less exciting to drive but boasts a smoother ride and better capability for outdoor adventures.

Read more »

Five Environmental Startups Leading The Way In 2025While the sector as a whole is transforming, leading the way are the thousands of startups now emerging.

Read more »