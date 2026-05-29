Five Colorado Targets to Watch Ahead of Busy Recruiting Stretch

The Colorado Buffaloes fired off the remix version of their 'We Coming' motto thanks to the May recruiting efforts. The Buffaloes exploded from three verbal com

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images The Colorado Buffaloes fired off the remix version of their "We Coming" motto thanks to the May recruiting efforts. The Buffaloes exploded from three verbal commits to landing six newcomers alone before and during Memorial Day weekend. Colorado looks ready to fire off a new message, though. June already shapes up to become another epic month in Boulder.

These five recruits are now worth monitoring as the ones holding the highest chance of choosing coach Deion Sanders and company. Here are the next ones to watch as Colorado's 2027 class aims to grow. CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.

| Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Four-star defensive tackles Tyler Alexander and Khyren Haywood grabbed the attention of Buffalo fans in the last two weeks. CU needs interior defensive line help for the future with Ezra Christensen limited on the remaining eligibility side, plus JUCO transfer Malachi Brown having just one year left after the 2026 season. Both committing boosts more than Colorado's interior line. But will shoot up Colorado's recruiting ranking greatly.

And this potential Buffaloes tandem aren't the only ones on commitment watch. Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn ImagesColorado appears to be setting itself up for a Sunshine State win here. The 5-11 Howard is trending towards choosing the Buffaloes per On3/Rivals and 247Sports.

He'll hand Colorado a talent from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, meaning he'll come in college ready, as Aquinas is a natural breeder of Power Conference talent each season. Sanders gains a deep patrolman in the secondary if Colorado completes his recruitment. Howard snatched three of his interceptions while playing deep. But he's cerebral in identifying the screen and blows that short pass up immediately.

He'd join another South Florida talent in Miami's Davon Dericho at Colorado. Plus, form a ball-hawking tandem withTwo Offensive Weapons to Monitor for Colorado Buffaloes Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Imagesbefore May ended.

The two have set up official visits to Boulder before June, boding well for Colorado to convince one or both to commit. Scott likely is the hardest one to convince, though, with a top three consisting of Kansas, SMU and Auburn. The Clarksville, Tennessee talent Keenan is a slightly longer weapon at 6-6 and currently has Arkansas recruiting him the hardest. Colorado can shake the Razorbacks' chances by landing the athletic red zone target who can stretch the field.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Now for the fifth talent to watch closely come June: three-star running back Kylan Bobo from Tupelo, Mississippi. The 5-11 running back is set to visit June 12-14, one week after checking out Arkansas.

He has a July 1 commitment date on deck, but his Colorado trip could rearrange those plans as the Buffaloes still need a running back commit for 2027. Bobo rumbled to 1,726 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025. He looks like the perfect power/speed back for the "Go-Go" offense. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI.

He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times.

He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.





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